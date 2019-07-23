Va. Caregiver Accused of Raping, Impregnating Two Women With Mental Disabilities Pleads Guilty

Image zoom Bernard Betts-King Fairfax County Police

A 60-year-old Virginia man has pleaded guilty to the rapes of two women with mental disabilities, resulting in pregnancies for both victims.

Local reports indicate Bernard Betts-King appeared inside a Virginia courtroom Tuesday to enter the guilty pleas.

Betts-King was arrested earlier this year, according to FOX 5 in Washington, D.C.

NBC News, citing newly filed court documents, reports that the family of the first alleged victim discovered she was five months pregnant in 2017, and filed a report with police.

According to the NBC News report, the woman — a client at the MLVE Community Center in Springfield, Virginia — was intellectually disabled. She gave birth in February 2018.

When questioned by police, she was unable to positively identify the man who raped her.

Then, in November 2018, another disabled woman at the MLVE Community Center gave birth. The Washington Post reports the second victim was able to identify her rapist, and subsequent DNA tests confirmed he fathered both children.

RELATED: Caregiver Accused of Raping, Impregnating Woman with Mental Disabilities May Have Another Victim

According to the Post, Betts-King allegedly told investigators that the women “came on to him.” However, it was determined that neither woman had been taught about sex.

Betts-King was employed as a behavioral technician at MLVE, which provides therapeutic and work opportunities to disabled adults.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

It was unclear Tuesday when Betts-King would be sentenced, and what that sentence might be.

PEOPLE was unable to reach his attorney for comment.

Authorities suspect it is possible Betts-King had additional victims, and ask that victims come forward by calling (703) 246-7800.