Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo, a live-in caregiver, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder

911 Caller Said Elderly Maryland Woman Fell Down the Stairs — But Now Caregiver is Accused of Murder

Authorities in Maryland have arrested a 35-year-old woman on a murder charge, alleging she severely beat an elderly woman before telling 911 dispatchers the victim had taken a bad fall down the stairs.

Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo, a live-in caregiver at the elderly woman's home, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder for her alleged role in the death of the 81-year-old victim.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The victim's family asked police not to reveal her name.

Police in Frederick made the arrest Monday, the day after the victim died.

A statement from police alleges they received a call at 6:42 p.m. on Sunday, and that the caller "reported that an elderly female had fallen down stairs."

EMTs were dispatched to the home, and pronounced the woman dead.

Investigators assigned to the case conferred with the coroner, who said the victim had sustained apparent head trauma and that she received the injury under "unusual circumstances."

According to the statement, the home was searched several times for evidence, and Vazquez-Mebo was interviewed by police.

"Vazquez-Mebo confessed to striking the victim multiple times with a blunt object," the statement alleges.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

No motive is known.

Vazquez-Mebo is being held without bond.