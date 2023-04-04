'Cardiac Event' After Fight at Middle School Basketball Game Caused Death of Vt. Man

60-year-old Russell Giroux died two hours after a brawl broke out at a middle school basketball game in January

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 11:49 AM
Alburgh Community Education Center
Photo: Google Maps

The cause of death has been revealed for the 60-year-old man who died following a brawl that broke out at a middle school basketball game in Vermont in January.

An autopsy revealed that Russell Giroux, who was involved in the altercation at Alburgh Community Education Center, died of an "acute cardiac event," according to a press release from Vermont State Police obtained by PEOPLE.

Giroux died at a local hospital just two hours after the fight broke out. The medical examiner described him as an "individual with coronary artery atherosclerosis," a condition caused by a buildup of plaque along the arteries that supply blood to the heart.

The manner of death will be listed as undetermined, according to the press release. Vermont State Police remain investigating the incident.

In a statement from February 1, the Alburgh school's principal, superintendent and director of student support services described the Jan. 31 incident as a "physical altercation between multiple adults" that broke out at the game just before 7 p.m. local time.

Vermont State Police were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center, where the seventh and eighth grade team was taking on St. Albans City Schools, for reports of a "large fight involving multiple spectators," the department said in their own release.

The "melee" had ended before authorities arrived, their release said, and some participants had already left the school grounds. Giroux "sought medical attention" and was transported to Northwestern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead two hours later.

A video of the brawl taken by an attendee was shared on Twitter later that night. When asked what prompted the fight to break out, the user replied that "allegedly a comment was made by a parent to a player" during the seventh and eighth grade basketball game.

The superintendent of the St. Albans school — who faced off against the Alburgh school basketball team — shared his condolences following the tragic events.

"All of us in the Maple Run Community are shocked and saddened by last night's death of Russell Giroux," Bill Kimball wrote in a statement. "We extend our condolences and sympathies to his family and friends."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The "tragic events that preceded" Giroux's death have prompted a reevaluation of the school district's programs, Kimball said, condemning the violence. "We expect better from our communities. Fighting and violence are wholly inconsistent with the behaviors we encourage and support. We always seek to foster a positive learning environment in school and at school events for our students."

At the time, supports were put in place for students who "observed the altercation" and were "dealing with the consequences" of witnessing the tragedy.

Related Articles
U.S. Representitive Marjorie Taylor Green is mobbed by media when she speaks as Trump Supporters and protesters gather outside of New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street awaiting the arrival and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Pro-Trump Protest in N.Y.C. Turns to Chaos, as 60% of Americans Agree with Indictment
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Louisiana Couple Found Dead by Their Son in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Taylen Mosley
Before Fla. Boy Was Found in Alligator's Jaws, Police Allege Father Threw Him into Lake After Killing Child's Mom
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, are both charged in Franklin County, Washington, with aggravated murder in the first degree, four counts of rape of a child in the first degree and three counts of assault of a child in the first degree.
'No Problem Hurting Children': Fugitive Parents Accused of Killing Boy, 7, Are Captured, as 5 Kids Rescued
Trenton 'Trent' Lehrkamp
Georgia Teen Speaks Out After Being 'Tortured,' Left in ICU in Alleged Hazing Incident: Report
Stephen Smith facebook no credit
Family Lawyer Says Stephen Smith's Car 'Definitely Didn't Run Out of Gas' Before His Killing
Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner
Virginia Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Files $40M Lawsuit Over School's Failure to Protect Her
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell Goes on Trial Today for Allegedly Murdering Her 2 Children, Husband's Ex in Doomsday Plot
Stephen Smith facebook no credit
Stephen Smith's Body Exhumed and Given Second Autopsy, Says Attorney
March 31, 2023, St. Petersburg, Florida, USA: Members of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue's dive team search a retention pond behind buildings #9 and #10 at the Lincoln.Shores Apts., 11601 4th Street North, on Friday, March 31, 2023, where St. Petersburg Police detectives continue their investigation of a homicide and a missing two-year-old boy. At about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the body of a 20-year-old woman, Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in her apartment at Lincoln Shores. Her two-year-old son, Taylen Mosley, remains missing and is suspected to be in danger. (Credit Image: © Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire)
Missing 2-Year-Old Florida Boy Found Dead in Alligator's Mouth, Police Say
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow's Former In-Laws Might Be Barred from Murder Trial: 'We Continue to Be Victimized'
British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate (C) walk out of the central arrest centre of Bucharest police after three months of pre-trial detention, in Bucharest, on late March 31, 2023. - A Romanian court on March 31, 2023 ordered that controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother be moved from jail to house arrest while they are investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)
Andrew Tate, Brother Tristan Released from Romanian Jail and Placed Under House Arrest
Top Row, L-R: Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak Bottom Row, L-R: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs.
Funerals for 6 Nashville Shooting Victims Will Begin Friday
Oscar Pistorius, Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius Denied Parole 10 Years After Murdering Girlfriend Reeva Steemkamp
Murdered Mom Ana Walshe
Husband Who Allegedly Searched 'How Long Before a Body Starts to Smell' Indicted on Accusation He Killed Wife
body found at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon Illinois
Remains Found in Illinois Storage Unit Identified as Former Police Chief