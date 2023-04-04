'Cardiac Event' After Fight at Middle School Basketball Game Caused Death of Vt. Man

The cause of death has been revealed for the 60-year-old man who died following a brawl that broke out at a middle school basketball game in Vermont in January.

An autopsy revealed that Russell Giroux, who was involved in the altercation at Alburgh Community Education Center, died of an "acute cardiac event," according to a press release from Vermont State Police obtained by PEOPLE.

Giroux died at a local hospital just two hours after the fight broke out. The medical examiner described him as an "individual with coronary artery atherosclerosis," a condition caused by a buildup of plaque along the arteries that supply blood to the heart.

The manner of death will be listed as undetermined, according to the press release. Vermont State Police remain investigating the incident.

In a statement from February 1, the Alburgh school's principal, superintendent and director of student support services described the Jan. 31 incident as a "physical altercation between multiple adults" that broke out at the game just before 7 p.m. local time.

Vermont State Police were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center, where the seventh and eighth grade team was taking on St. Albans City Schools, for reports of a "large fight involving multiple spectators," the department said in their own release.

The "melee" had ended before authorities arrived, their release said, and some participants had already left the school grounds. Giroux "sought medical attention" and was transported to Northwestern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead two hours later.

A video of the brawl taken by an attendee was shared on Twitter later that night. When asked what prompted the fight to break out, the user replied that "allegedly a comment was made by a parent to a player" during the seventh and eighth grade basketball game.

The superintendent of the St. Albans school — who faced off against the Alburgh school basketball team — shared his condolences following the tragic events.

"All of us in the Maple Run Community are shocked and saddened by last night's death of Russell Giroux," Bill Kimball wrote in a statement. "We extend our condolences and sympathies to his family and friends."

The "tragic events that preceded" Giroux's death have prompted a reevaluation of the school district's programs, Kimball said, condemning the violence. "We expect better from our communities. Fighting and violence are wholly inconsistent with the behaviors we encourage and support. We always seek to foster a positive learning environment in school and at school events for our students."

At the time, supports were put in place for students who "observed the altercation" and were "dealing with the consequences" of witnessing the tragedy.