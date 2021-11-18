Authorities believe they found the car allegedly purchased by Jacob Clare, who faces kidnapping charges in the disappearance of his son, 3-year-old Noah Clare

Car Believed to be Used to Kidnap Tennessee Boy and His Teen Cousin Found in Calif.

Police believe they have located the suspect vehicle in connection with the disappearance of a 3-year-old Tennessee boy.

On Tuesday, authorities sent out an Amber Alert for Noah Clare after the young child was first reported missing by his mother on Nov. 7. That same day, police located a vehicle they believe belonged to Noah's father, Jacob Clare. The car had been impounded in California, according to a news release sent out by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The case unfolded after Jacob, 35, allegedly did not return Noah to his mother at the end of a scheduled visit, TBI states in the release. Noah's mother, who previously dated Jacob, was granted an emergency motion to suspend parenting time Nov. 8, and also received a temporary restraining order. Gallatin Police then secured a warrant and charged Jacob with one count of Custodial Interference — and following investigative work, officials added a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping on Nov. 16.

According to ABC 7, the California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for Noah on Tuesday after a vehicle that allegedly belonged to Jacob was located in California on Nov. 13.

Authorities also suspect Amber Clare, Noah's 16-year-old cousin, is with Jacob.

Authorities believe they have located the silver Subaru Legacy Jacob allegedly purchased off of Facebook Marketplace in late October. Jacob's vehicle was allegedly spotted in Arizona Nov. 7, where license plate readers tracked the car near the Bill Williams Bridge, according to TBI.

What is believed to be Jacob's car was then impounded by a tow company in San Clemente, California on Saturday. After tracking down the car Tuesday, authorities "secured and processed any evidence that might prove helpful in generating additional investigative leads," TBI states in a press release.

"At this time, authorities are pursuing any and all leads that may point to a location or direction of travel that could lead to a quick resolution," TBI states.

When reached for comment by PEOPLE, TBI did not immediately reply by time of publication.

Noah is described as 3 feet, 5 inches tall and about 40 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. The young child was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes, per TBI.

Jacob is 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 200 lbs, per TBI, and Amber is 5 feet, 7 inches and 135 lbs with green eyes and brown hair.

TBI shared a series of images on Twitter and on their website showing individuals they suspect are Jacob, Noah and Amber in San Clemente Nov. 11. The pictures, which were captured by a surveillance camera, show two people in baseball caps wearing large backpacks holding the hands of a young child standing in between them.

"We're sharing these to give you our best guess at what they might look like now, especially side-by-side," TBI stated. "This is also the first time since they've disappeared we've been able to definitively place Amber Clare with Jacob."