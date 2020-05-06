On Monday, Paige Escalera's car was found "deep in the woods and covered in vegetation" with two bodies inside

Car Registered to Missing N.C. Couple with Bodies Inside Was Likely in 'High-Velocity' Crash

According to Wilmington, N.C., police, the 2013 Dodge Dart belonging to Paige Escalera -- who went missing on April 15 with her fiancée, Stephanie Mayorga -- may have been involved in "an extremely high-velocity crash."

On Monday, the vehicle was found "deep in the woods and covered in vegetation" with two bodies inside— three weeks after Escalera and Mayorga were first reported missing.

Police announced on Tuesday that on the day the couple was last seen alive, police, fire and EMS were dispatched just before midnight to the area where the car was found.

"A caller advised that they saw a car in their rear view mirror heading west on Independence Boulevard, going at a high rate of speed, possibly hitting a wall and then going into the wooded area," according to a police news release. "When First-Responders arrived they met with the caller and searched the area with flashlights. However they were unable to find any sign of a collision and no one with injuries."

Mayorga and Escalera were reported missing by their roommate on April 19.

The couple were last seen leaving their apartment four days earlier. Police did not believe foul play was involved and are now saying the investigation has broadened to include a traffic accident.

The two bodies found inside the vehicle are awaiting autopsy.

"Today I woke up and the news from yesterday remains the same. With millions of questions still unanswered, I just wondered who am I supposed to reminisce with?" Escalera's sister, Stevie Jenkins, posted on Facebook on Tuesday. "Secrets I’ve shared, things I’ve done, and memories that no one in this world could ever actually understand are now left here with myself."

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.