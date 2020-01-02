Captain America Actress Accused of Fatally Stabbing Her Mother in Mom's Kansas Home

Image zoom Mollie Fitzgerald Johnson County Sheriff's Office

An actress who had a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger has been arrested after she allegedly fatally stabbed her own mother.

Mollie Fitzgerald, a 38-year-old actress and director, is accused of attacking her mother in her own house. Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, 68, was found dead on Dec. 20 inside her home in Olathe, Kansas.

Mollie Fitzgerald has been charged with second-degree murder, PEOPLE confirms. She is being held on $500,000 bond at the Johnson County Jail.

According to the Kansas City Star, the victim was in the process of moving back to Kansas City from Texas when she was killed. Police have not released a motive for the killing.

According to the IMDb, Mollie Fitzgerald has worked as a director and producer, mostly on independent short films. In 2011, she played Stark Girl in Captain America: The First Avenger.

In a 2011 interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Fitzgerald spoke glowingly about her “very small” acting role. “Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life,” told the website. “You can’t pay for the experience I’ve had.”

In addition to her acting role, Fitzgerald worked as an assistant to the director, Joe Johnson. The film grossed $176.6 million domestically.

Tee Fitzgerald’s family plans a funeral on Friday, according to an online obituary. “Tee was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she was always helping people and animals in need,” the family wrote in her obituary. “She loved sports and was an avid tennis player and was a huge fan of the Rockets and the NBA.”

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Terry Fitzgerald.

Her brother Gary Hunziker told the Kansas City Star that he knew few details about the circumstances surrounding his sister’s death.

“We were shocked,” he told the newspaper. “It doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about.”

Mollie Fitzgerald has not yet entered a plea. She will appear in court on Thursday afternoon. Online records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.