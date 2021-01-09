Man Seen Carrying Nancy Pelosi's Lectern During Capitol Riots Arrested in Florida

Adam Johnson, 36, was taken into custody Friday night and is being held on a U.S. Marshall's warrant

Authorities in Florida say they have arrested a man who was photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during Wednesday's violent riots at the U.S. Capitol that killed at least 5 people.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Manatee County in Florida was picked up by federal marshals and booked into Pinellas County jail around 9 p.m. on Friday, according to jail records.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He is being held on a U.S. Marshall's warrant and awaiting trial. Johnson has not yet entered a plea, and records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

An image that appears to be of Johnson went viral on Wednesday while the chaos at the Capitol unfolded. In the photo, a man is seen smiling and waving to the camera while carrying the lectern displaying the seal of the Speaker of the House in his right arm.

Image zoom

The man is wearing a winter beanie with "Trump" written on the top in the photo. While he appeared with a beard in Wednesday's picture, he was clean-shaven in his mugshot.

According to the Miami Herald, Johnson lives in Parrish with his wife and their five children and is a stay-at-home dad.

On Friday, the Department of Justice announced that 13 people are now facing federal charges stemming from the riot and more people are expected to be charged.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.