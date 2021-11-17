Jacob Chansley pleaded guilty in September to felony obstruction of an official proceeding

Capitol Rioter Pictured in Horned Helmet Gets 41 Months in Prison: 'What You Did Was Horrific'

Jacob Chansley, the Capitol rioter pictured wearing a horned helmet during the violent insurrection of Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2020, was sentenced to 41 months in prison, according to multiple reports.

Chansley, 34, who was referred to publicly as the QAnon Shaman, pleaded guilty in September to felony obstruction of an official proceeding, ABC reports.

In addition to his prison sentence, Chansley was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and will be on supervised release after he completes his time in prison, NBC reports.

In handing down Chansley's sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth said, "What you did was horrific, obstructing the functioning of the government. What you did was terrible. You made yourself the epitome of the riot," NBC reports.

Addressing the court, Chansley, of Arizona, said, "I have no excuse. No excuses whatsoever. My behavior is indefensible," the Associated Press reports.

Chansley's nickname referenced the false and elaborate conspiracy theory that Trump has secretly been battling a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles at the highest levels of political power and influence.

The AP reports that Chansley, who formerly believed in the theory, doesn't subscribe to it anymore.

Chansley was captured on video in the Senate Chamber shirtless, carrying a speared flagpole and chanting into a bullhorn. ABC reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Paschall played social media recordings of Chansley.

"That is not peaceful. That is chilling," she said.

Prosecutors had asked Chansley get 51 months in prison, saying he left a threatening note on the dais of the Senate Chamber for then-Vice President Mike Pence which read, "It's Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!"

CNN reports that Chansley asked Trump for a pardon after his arrest and went on a hunger strike in prison because he demanded organic food.

NBC reports that his defense attorney, Albert Watkins, said his behavior and attire during the riot stemmed from mental health problems.

"He was not an organizer. He was not a planner. He was not violent. He was not destructive. He was not a thief," Watkins said, the outlet reports.