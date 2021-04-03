Friends and Colleagues Remember Slain Capitol Police Officer: He Was 'Always Happy, Always Laughing'

William "Billy" Evans, the U.S. Capitol Police Officer who was killed Friday after a driver rammed a barricade, is being remembered by his friends and colleagues.

Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of the first responders unit, according to a statement from acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman. The incident resulted in other officers fatally shooting the attacker, 25-year-old Noah Green.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant," the statement said. "Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division's First Responder's Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Officer William “Billy” Evans Image zoom Officer William “Billy” Evans | Credit: U.S. Capitol Police

Jason LaForest, a North Adams City Council member and childhood friend of Evans, told NPR that Evans "had an infectious laugh and an infectious smile" and wanted to be a Capitol Police officer since he was in college.

LaForest also noted Evans' love of his two children, Logan and Abigail.

"There isn't a picture of those kids that doesn't show them not just smiling but smiling broadly, and you know that there's a laugh behind all of that," LaForest shared. "Billy's a guy who could make a trip to the dump look like a truly good time, and he certainly made every moment count with his children."

In a separate interview with The Berkshire Eagle, LaForest said Evans was proud to be a U.S. Capitol Police officer. "He carried his badge everywhere," he said. "He was just so proud, and his family was so proud of him."

Evans graduated from Western New England University in 2002, one year prior to joining the Capitol Police force. His college roommate, Matt Derry, told WBZ that Evans was "always happy, always laughing, just that kind of person."

Western New England University president Robert E. Johnson also paid tribute to Evans following his death.

"In the past twenty four hours, Billy's close friends from WNE have been reminiscing about their time with him on campus, describing him as someone who was extremely welcoming and friendly, humble, and always willing to help others," he said in a statement to the school community, according to NPR.

Terrance Gainer, who served as the Capitol Police chief when Evans first joined the department, described the late officer as "a wonderful guy."