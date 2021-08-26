Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt During Capitol Riots Speaks Out: 'I Saved Countless Lives'

Michael Byrd will not be disciplined after a U.S. Capitol Police investigation "determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy," according to a press release

The police lieutenant who fatally shot a rioter during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol spoke out for the first time during a televised interview with NBC News, several days after he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Michael Byrd fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from California who embraced QAnon conspiracy theories and then-President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

"I followed my training. I spent countless years preparing for such a moment. You ultimately hope that moment never occurs, but you prepare the best you can. I know that day I saved countless lives," said Byrd, a 28-year veteran of the Capitol Police, during Thursday night's broadcast of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

"I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that's my job," Byrd said.

Video released at the time showed that Babbitt was among a group of Trump supporters trying to smash through barricaded doors to the Speaker's Lobby, which leads to the House Chamber. Babbitt was shot once after trying to climb through a door where the glass had been broken.

"Once we barricaded the doors, we were essentially trapped where we were," Byrd recalled. "There was no way to retreat. No other way to get out."

Byrd told NBC News anchor Lester Holt that he decided to fire his gun as a "last resort."

"I tried to wait as long as I could," Byrd explained. "I hoped and prayed no one tried to enter through those doors. But their failure to comply required me to take the appropriate action to save the lives of members of Congress and myself and my fellow officers."

During the interview, Byrd also said that it "was impossible for me to see what was on the other side" of the makeshift barricade, but he did see a person coming through the broken glass.

"I could not fully see her hands or what was in the backpack or what the intentions are," said Byrd. "But they had shown violence leading up to that point."

capitol coup Rioters at the U.S. Capitol | Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

In an Aug. 23 press release, the Capitol police announced that an internal investigation "determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury."

The release stated: "The actions of the officer in this case potentially saved Members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where Members and staff were steps away."

The release did not identify the officer by name, citing safety concerns. Some on the far right have rallied around Babbitt's death and attempted to make a martyr figure out of her. These sentiments have been stoked by Trump, who said in a statement to media outlets earlier this month that Babbitt was "murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his gun," The New York Times reports.

Babbitt was one of five people who died during the insurrection or shortly thereafter.

During the interview with Holt, Byrd said that he had received threats and racist attacks when his name was leaked in online forums.

"It's all disheartening because I know I was doing my job," he said.

However, after remaining quiet for seven months due to the investigation into the shooting, Byrd is speaking out in hopes to clear any misconceptions about the incident.

"I hope they understand I did my job," Byrd said. "There was imminent threat and danger to the members of Congress. I just want the truth to be told."

The Capitol riot interrupted lawmakers' certification of President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, and was incited by then-President Trump's repeated false claims about the election. Before the insurrection, Trump delivered a disgruntled hour-long speech outside the White House, urging supporters to march to the Capitol. "You will never take back our country with weakness," Trump said.