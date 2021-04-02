Police Officer Dead After Driver Rams U.S. Capitol Barricade; Suspect Also Fatally Shot

The Capitol grounds were put on lockdown after the incident Friday in which the driver reportedly exited his vehicle brandishing a knife

Police officers surround the scene after a car crashed into a barrier outside the U.S. Capitol on April 2.

Police officers surround the scene after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Police officers surround the scene after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Image zoom

A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Friday from injuries after a driver rammed a barricade outside of the U.S. Capitol and then exited the vehicle brandishing a knife before being fatally shot, the U.S. Capitol police announced on Twitter.

Two police officers were involved in the incident; one died and one was injured, police said. At least one of the officers was stabbed, a law enforcement official told CNN, though it was not immediately clear how the officer died.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At a briefing, police said the attack did not appear to be terrorism-related and the suspect was not on the radar of Capitol Police, according to the outlet.

Neither the suspect or police officer has been publicly named.

Police officers surround the scene after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Image zoom Credit: J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock

Police officers surround the scene after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Image zoom Scene near a barricade that was rammed by a car outside the U.S. Capitol on April 2 | Credit: J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock

Capitol Police officers stand guard after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington Image zoom Officers stand guard on Capitol Hill after a car rammed a barricade outside of the U.S. Capitol April 2. | Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

Heightened security and fencing still surrounds the Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection, when hundreds of people who'd attended a rally called by former President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress worked to certify the election of President Biden.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The FBI's Washington field office responded to assist the Capitol Police, the bureau said in a statement, reports the Post.

About two dozen National Guardsmen, wearing helmets and body armor and carrying plastic shields, also arrived on the scene about 2 p.m. and formed a line across Independence Avenue on Capitol Hill in the aftermath of the incident, according to the newspaper.

According to the Post, an alert went out to Capitol staff after the incident advising: "Due to an external security threat ... no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover."