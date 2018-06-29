Suspect in Maryland Newsroom Shooting Charged with First-Degree Murder

The accused gunman in Thursday’s deadly shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Jarrod Warren Ramos — who CNN reports once filed a defamation suit against the long-running paper — is scheduled for a bail hearing on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET in Annapolis.

Ramos, 38, was taken into police custody on the scene Thursday. At the time, authorities told PEOPLE Ramos was not cooperating with investigators. He had refused to identify himself and had no identification on him.

Five people were shot and killed during the attack. The victims were identified by the paper in obituaries published later in the day.

Police told reporters during a press conference on Thursday that a lone gunman had entered the newspaper’s building with a shotgun and smoke grenades.

Acting Deputy Chief William Krampf of the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Annapolis, Maryland, said that the suspect had made threats “as early as today.”

“We know that there were threats sent to The Capital-Gazette through social media,” Krampf said. “We’re trying to confirm what account that was and who actually sent them. To my knowledge, those threats were [made] as early as today. They were general threats towards The Capital and The Capital‘s media outlet. They indicated violence.”

While the alleged threats were violent, Krampf could not confirm specifically what the threats entailed or if the suspect was “targeting anyone specifically.”

Krampf said authorities would do everything they could to “get this investigation right.”

“The Capital newspaper is our local newspaper. We interact with The Capital newspaper daily. We have friends at The Capital newspaper,” Krampf said. “We speak with the men and women there on a daily basis. We are here and we are invested and we will get this investigation right.”

Authorities also told PEOPLE on Thursday an estimated three people were injured and are being treated at a local hospital.

Police had been called at about 3:15 p.m. and confronted Ramos within 60 to 90 seconds, authorities said. He was apprehended without exchanging gunfire.

Approximately 170 people were evacuated from the building after the shooting.

Annapolis is the capital of Maryland and the county seat of Anne Arundel County. Its population is about 40,000.