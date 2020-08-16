Mother of Murdered 5-Year-Old N.C. Boy Speaks Out: 'My Baby Didn't Deserve This'

Cannon Hinnant was shot point-blank in the head by his neighbor, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms

Bonny Waddell, the mother of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant, is speaking out after her son's tragic murder.

Speaking to WRAL, Waddell said she was distraught but hopeful that her son's alleged killer, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms, would be rightfully prosecuted for the crime.

"My baby didn’t deserve this,” she told the outlet. "He had the biggest smile, the biggest eyes. We lost a big piece of our family. We all... He changed all of our lives. He touched everybody he knew."

According to police, Cannon was outside on his bike, with his two sisters, who are 8 and 7, at around 5:33 p.m. on Aug. 9. in Wilson, North Carolina. Authorities allege Sessoms exited his residence and walked up to Cannon and shot him point-blank in the head.

“This man took my girls when he took my baby. They know he’s in a better place," Waddell said of her daughters, who watched their brother die.

One eyewitness claimed Sessoms ran back to his home after the shooting, and believed the suspect had been playing with the children. Sessoms then allegedly fled the area in a 2019 Toyota Corolla. Police found Sessoms on Monday night, inside a home in Goldsboro.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Sessoms was charged with first-degree murder. He has yet to plead to the charges, and it was unclear if he had an attorney Friday.

"I want death penalty and I’m gonna seek it," Cannon's mother told WRAL.

The family held a funeral for the child on Thursday. Hours before, the young boy's father also sat down with the local news station to discuss the tragedy.

Austin Hinnant recalled for WRAL how he was inside his house when he heard the fatal shot go off. "The first thing that went through my mind was maybe he just fell off his bike," he said. "The closer I got to him, the more I realized it was something far more serious."

The night before the killing, Sessoms and Austin even had dinner together.

"The Lord says to love our neighbor. I have plenty of food to go around. I just wanted to be nice," he explained, noting their relationship has always been neighborly. "There wasn't anything between me and him, any bad blood whatsoever, for him to have a reason to do this."

A GoFundMe campaign, which was created to support Cannon's family through the grieving process, describes the boy as a "precious angel" who was "merely doing what he would do any other day and that's playing with his sisters, riding his bike, doing what kids do and all of the innocence that comes with being a child."