The True Story Behind Hulu's New Series Candy, Starring Jessica Biel 

Hulu is detailing the horrifying true story of Candy Montgomery with its upcoming series, Candy.

The series, which is set to release on May 9, stars Jessica Biel as the infamous axe murderer who killed her neighbor Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey).

The murder case rocked the small town of Wylie, Texas and the upcoming miniseries appears to be just as shocking.

In the first teaser released on March 17, we see Biel's Candy take the stand as she details her relationship with Betty.

As the court asks Candy about her whereabouts the night Betty died in a voiceover, the clip shows a closeup of Candy smiling at the camera.

The series was first announced in July 2020 with Elisabeth Moss attached to star, but she later backed out due to scheduling conflicts, according to Variety.

In addition to Hulu's series, HBO Max is also adapting the Candy Montgomery story with their series Love and Death starring Elizabeth Olsen. The HBO Max series doesn't currently have a release date but is slated to premiere later this year.

Read ahead for everything to know about the true story of Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore's murder.

Who is Candy Montgomery?

In 1977, Candy and her family moved to Wylie where they resided in her "dream house in the country." While Candy and Pat seemed to have a picture-perfect life to outsiders, Candy considered her marriage "very boring" and longed for something more.

After settling down in their new home, Candy began attending Methodist Church of Lucas, which Texas Monthly says was the "center of [her] universe." It was during a church service that she first met Betty and the two became close friends.

Who is Betty Gore?

Like Candy, Betty was a wife and mother in the suburbs of Dallas. In January 1970, she married Allan Gore and when their first child was born, he took a job at a manufacturing conglomerate called Rockwell International. In 1976, Betty took a job teaching at an elementary school "but she didn't enjoy her work for very long." As Texas Monthly states, "She couldn't control her unruly students, and at the same time she couldn't bear to be left alone at home when Allan had to travel."

Despite this, Betty decided the two should try to have their second child. She began planning her pregnancy "down to the exact week so that the baby would be born in midsummer and she wouldn't have to take any time off from teaching," the outlet states.

This reportedly made Allan resentful, as he felt their sex had become "completely mechanical." As his marriage to Betty became strained, he and Candy grew close after colliding at a church volleyball game in 1978.

Candy - Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) and Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) Credit: Tina Rowden/Hulu

Did Candy Montgomery and Allan Gore have an affair?

During the church volleyball game in the summer of 1978, Candy and Allan quite literally crashed into each other as they both tried to make a play on the same ball.

According to the articles, Candy thought Allan "smelled sexy" and began to fantasize about having an affair with him. One night after choir practice, Candy approached Allan in his car and said she'd been thinking about him a lot and wanted to know if they should act on her attraction.

Allan initially rejected the offer, noting that Betty just got pregnant again and it would "be unfair to her," but when he left Candy's car, he gave her a kiss.

A few months later, they met up again on Candy's 29th birthday where they discussed the details of the affair, establishing a rule that if either of them started getting "emotionally involved," they would end things.

They officially started having an affair on Dec. 12, 1978, which continued for several months. While Candy reportedly felt guilty about deceiving Pat, she never felt uncomfortable around Betty and even threw her a baby shower. Candy and Allan continued the affair even after Betty gave birth in July 1979, but shortly thereafter, Allan and Betty decided to work on their marriage and Allan ended his affair with Candy. Things eventually took a turn for the worse in the summer of 1980.

What happened the night Betty Gore was murdered?

On Friday, June 13, 1980, Allan was away on a business trip and became worried when Betty wasn't answering any of his calls. He asked a neighbor to check on her but Betty didn't answer. He then called Candy, who was watching their daughter, Alisa, at the time, and she assured him Betty was fine.

However, after several more attempts to get in touch with Betty, Allan grew more worried. A few hours later, a neighbor entered the Gores' home to find their infant daughter in her crib and "oceans of blood" leading to the utility room door.

The neighbor informed Allan that Betty was dead, presuming she had been shot. Distraught, Allan called Candy again at about 11:30 p.m. informing her of Betty's death and asking if she could continue watching Alisa. She agreed and later broke down crying in Pat's arms.

The next morning, the police reported that Betty was murdered with an axe and that they found a bloody footprint in the home. Upon learning this news, Candy used a pair of garden shears to cut up her rubber sandals, which prosecutors said was done to destroy any suspicion based on the pattern on the soles.

What crimes did Candy Montgomery commit?

As the last person to see Betty alive, Candy became the main suspect in her murder. The police questioned her several times, and although her alibi seemed airtight, that all changed when Allan admitted to having an affair with Candy, giving the police a motive for killing.

Candy was arrested and charged with murder, which she denied. She was later released on bail and given full support from their church. Candy hired a lawyer from her church, Don Crowder, to represent her. Don later enlisted a psychiatrist and clinical hypnotist named Dr. Fred Fason to uncover Candy's memories from that night.

Through several hypnosis sessions, Fred said he discovered that Candy has suffered childhood trauma, which led to her rage as an adult. He was also able to piece together what happened the night of Betty's murder, which Candy later recounted during her October 1980 trial, where she pleaded self-defense in Betty's murder.

During her testimony, she alleged that on Friday, June 13, 1980, Betty confronted Candy about her affair with Allan. When Candy admitted to the affair, she claimed that Betty went into her utility room to grab an axe, which Betty then used to attack her. Candy said she eventually gained control of the axe and hit Betty as the two continued to struggle. In an act of rage, Candy proceeded to hit Betty 41 times; Texas Monthly adds she only stopped "at the point of utter exhaustion."

Did Candy Montgomery go to jail?