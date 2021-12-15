Police in East Point, Ga., are asking the public's help in identifying suspects seen in video surveillance footage

Cancer Survivor Is Killed While Intervening in Burglary of His Truck, Family Says

A Georgia man who depended on his truck for his business was shot to death early Friday as he attempted to protect it from burglars, police say.

"A resident went outside and happened upon unknown males breaking into his car," East Point police officials wrote on the department's Facebook page. "Gunshots were heard and the perpetrators fled the scene in a dark in color small four door sedan."

At 1:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence for a shooting where they discovered 24-year-old Knox Panter. He was transported to Atlanta Medical South Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries, police confirmed.

In the course of the investigation, police were able to obtain video images of the suspects and are asking the public for help identifying the individuals.

"Video was obtained of persons looking into vehicles in an apparent attempt to break into cars with valuables," police state. "These people were seen in the same area as the shooting just prior to the shooting and are believed to be suspects."

murder suspect Credit: East Point Police Department

As the news of Panter's death began to spread, friends and neighbors talked about the impact he made on those who knew him.

Donald Pridgen, a lifelong friend, told TV station 11Alive that Panter lost an eye from cancer, and then in 2012, he lost his mother to cancer. Despite the tragedies he endured, he remained a positive person.

"[H]e persevered through all of that with tremendous grace and love for those around him," Pridgen said. "He was so quiet, he was so humble, he was so supportive and it is rare."

At the residence where he was shot, Panter was taking care of his grandparents, Pridgen told the station, and added that he used his truck for a tree trimming business.

"You can imagine, you know, the pain and suffering, but also the fear and anger that has come with this," Pridgen told 11Alive. "We are robbed, we are all robbed of someone that brought tremendous joy and just the level of how senseless this all ways, I mean it was avoidable."

His family created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

"Knox was a hard working, decent human being who will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature," it states.