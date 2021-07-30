Authorities in Sherbrooke, Quebec, just north of Vermont, apologized after discarding a woman's charred body, believing it was a silicone mannequin

Canadian Authorities 'in Shock' After Mother's Burnt Body Is Mistaken for Mannequin, Thrown in Dumpster

Police and fire officials in Canada have publicly apologized for mishandling human remains after a woman's burnt body was mistaken for a mannequin and thrown in a police dumpster.

On the morning of July 23, authorities responded to reports of a small brush fire behind a factory in Sherbrooke, Quebec, just over 30 miles north of Vermont.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, witnesses declared that someone had set a silicone mannequin ablaze, Sherbrooke Police Chief Danny McConnell said in a press conference Thursday. At that point, the first responders requested assistance from police.

"After discussions between the two departments, it was agreed that the mannequin would be disposed of in the container at the Sherbrooke police service, which cannot be accessed by members of the public," McConnell said.

About four hours later, a man filed a missing persons report for his partner. During their investigation, police officers tracked the missing woman's cell phone, which led them to a vehicle parked near the site of the fire, Global News and CBC report.

That's when one police officer suggested that the fire may have been linked to the woman's disappearance, McConnell said.

When police retrieved the supposed mannequin from the trash bin for examination, they realized their mistake. The remains were positively identified as those of the missing woman, officials say.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman whose body was burned, but McConnell called her death "suspicious" during the news conference and said his department is assisting with the coroner's investigation.

Sherbrooke Fire Chief Stéphane Simoneau also spoke at Thursday's news conference, offering condolences to the woman's partner and children and revealing that first responders are still processing the day's events.

"I'm quite stunned by this news and I can say that my entire team, the entire department, as well as those who were there that day, are in shock," Simoneau said. "People were overcome by certain emotions, so we have to manage that situation in order to stabilize our teams, psychologically, and that's what we've been doing."

Anatomical pathologist Dr. Robert Nicholson spoke to CBC about the authorities' error, explaining that a burnt body could reasonably be confused for a burnt mannequin without cause to believe otherwise.

Human bodies are about 60% water, Nicholson said, meaning they will shed a significant amount of weight when burned.