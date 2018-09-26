Camille Cosby Claims Disgraced Husband Was Sent to Prison on 'Falsified Evidence'

Bill Cosby‘s wife, Camille, claims her husband’s three-to-10-year prison sentence for sexual assault is the result of “falsified” evidence that “denied his right to a fair trial.”

As she did following her husband’s conviction last April on three felony charges of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004, Camille Cosby on Tuesday claimed the outcome was the result of improper conduct by the Pennsylvania prosecutor, Kevin Steele.

“We have now learned and will prove that Bill Cosby was denied his right to a fair trial because the DA of Montgomery County, Kevin Steele, used falsified evidence against him,” she said in a statement released to PEOPLE through Bill Cosby’s publicist.

She claims that Constand’s mother, Gianna Constand, “surreptitiously and illegally” recorded a 2005 phone call between herself and Cosby “without his knowledge or consent,” and that the recording of that conversation played for jurors during Cosby’s trial was altered, according to a private forensic analysis of the recording that was obtained by the defense team.

Bill Cosby's mug shot Montgomery County Correctional Facility/Shutterstock

She did not elaborate on the specific statements made in the recording, but said an unnamed online publication reported that the original recording “contained information that would exonerate Mr. Cosby.”

“Mr. Cosby’s defense team will be filing a motion seeking immediate relief for the prosecution’s use of this falsified evidence,” said her statement. “The DA’s use of this falsified audio clip at trial is deeply prejudicial, yet it represents just one of many issues that resulted in the denial of Mr. Cosby’s right to a fair trial.”

In response, Steele said, “If that’s what they’ve got, it’s beyond a Hail Mary,” according to the Associated Press.

Cosby, 81, was denied bail following his sentencing and immediately jailed. His attorneys have vowed an appeal.

If no appeal is granted, under the terms of his sentence Cosby would serve at least three years in a Pennsylvania state prison before he could be considered for supervised release, after Judge Steven T. O’Neill ruled that Cosby’s crimes warranted a legal designation of him as a “sexually violent predator” required to register as such for the rest of his life.

Jurors found that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Constand, a former employee of Temple University, at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in 2004. Cosby is an alum of Temple, and Constand has said she considered him a mentor.

Cosby did not testify during his trial or address the charges during his sentencing. He has long denied Constand’s account — the first and only criminal sexual assault charge to be brought against him — as well as similar claims by more than 60 women, five of whom were allowed to testify against him in Constand’s case.

Andrea Constand, at center with supporters, after Cosby's April 2018 conviction of sexual assault against her. Mark Makela/Getty

The judge cited the cumulative effect of those accounts, along with Constand’s lengthy victim impact statement, in handing down his sentence.

“When the sexual assault happened, I was a young woman brimming with confidence, and looking forward to a future bright with possibilities,” Constand wrote. “Now, almost 15 years later, I’m a middle-aged woman who’s been stuck in a holding pattern most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or to move forward.”

“Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it. He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others,” she wrote.

Other women were prevented from seeking charges against him because the statute of limitations on their claims had expired. But Cosby still is facing several civil actions, including charges from at least eight women who allege that Cosby defamed them through his comments and dismissals of their assault accusations.

The trial was the second one to present Constand’s accusations to jurors, after a 2017 mistrial in which jurors failed to reach a verdict.

Constand first alerted the prosecutor’s office to the attack in 2005. When the prosecutor at the time declined to file charges, Constand filed a civil suit that Cosby paid $3.38 million to settle. After statements made by Cosby in a deposition for that civil suit came to light — in which he admitted that he had acquired Quaaludes to have sex with women — Steele reopened the case and brought the charges that led to Cosby’s conviction.

Camille Cosby has steadfastly stood by her husband’s claims of innocence. After his conviction she issued a statement calling for criminal investigation of the prosecutors and saying she believed Constand had “perjured” herself with false testimony.

Prior to the sentencing, on Sept. 17 she showed up at the Harrisburg office of the state’s Judicial Conduct Board to demand further review of what she termed “an unethical judge who seeks to compound his unethical behavior by sentencing Bill Cosby,” USA Today reports.

Camille Cosby was not present for either of the two days of her husband’s sentencing hearing.