What Callahan Walsh Learned from Dad John Walsh: 'Never Give Up'

Callahan Walsh, son of former America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh, is looking forward to continuing his family’s legacy.

Speaking to People Now on Tuesday, Walsh said his father taught him “to never give up.”

“I grew up in a household that said we need to make sure that Adam—my brother who was kidnapped and murdered in 1981 — that Adam didn’t die in vain,” Walsh continued.

“And if his song is to continue then we must do the singing and I saw my parents do exactly that. Whether it was co-found the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children … or him capturing the bad guys, going out there every week and getting justice for families that so deserve it. He kept battling, my mom kept battling and I’m honored to follow in their footsteps.”

Callahan and his father visited the People Now studio ahead of Season 2 of In Pursuit with John Walsh, which premiers on Jan. 15 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery. Co-hosted by John and Callahan Walsh, the show profiles two fugitives and two missing children each hour.

Image zoom John Walsh, Callahan Walsh Corey Nickols/Contour/Getty

It will air consecutively for 12 weeks on Wednesdays until the finale on April 1.

In Pursuit made headlines last year when a viewer called in a tip leading to the arrest of Luis Octavio Frias, who was wanted for murder after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife in 2013 and had been on the run.

After the arrest, John Walsh released a statement thanking his viewers.

“Our fans and viewers did it again! The first fugitive on the very first episode of In Pursuit has been captured and will be brought to justice. A victim’s family doesn’t have to look over their shoulders anymore,” Walsh said. “Keep looking out for each other out there, and I promise, we will keep listening.”

Season 2 of In Pursuit with John Walsh premieres Jan. 15 on Investigation Discovery.