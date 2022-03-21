2 Californians Charged with Hate Crime in Killing of Black Navy Veteran, 1 Is Suspected White Supremacist

Murder and hate crime charges have been filed in California against the two people accused of killing Justin Peoples, 30, a Navy veteran and father of two, PEOPLE confirms.

On Friday, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar revealed the allegations against co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49.

Both, Salazar said in a statement, "were arraigned on murder charges with a special circumstance alleging the victim, Justin Peoples, was intentionally killed because of his race, color, religion, nationality, or country of origin."

Peoples was killed March 15 at a gas station in Tracy. Authorities say Peoples, a Black man, died from multiple stab and gunshot wounds.

Garner and Jones were arrested on Wednesday. The pair are white, and Salazar alleges evidence suggests Jones has ties to white supremacist groups.

Salazar released imagery of some of his tattoos, including one that features a swastika and the words "white pride."

Jones is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, weapons enhancement for the use of a knife as well as the special circumstance for the hate crime.

Garner was charged with one count of murder, weapons enhancement for the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony with special circumstances for the hate crime, and one count of felony possession of a firearm.

Jeremy Wayne Jones Christine Lyn Garner

Left: Jeremy Wayne Jones | Credit: San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office Right: Christine Lyn Garner | Credit: San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office

On Friday, a third person, Christopher Dimenco, was arraigned on accessory after-the-fact charges, according to the release.

Dimenco, 58, allegedly attempted to help Garner and Jones escape.

All three are being held without bond, and will be arraigned on April 4.

"There is no place for hate in our community," Salazar said in the statement. "No one should be victimized because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or religion. These types of crimes are reprehensible and my administration will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law to hold those who perpetrate hate accountable."

At a press conference last week, Justin's father, Maurice Peoples, said his son "was just a remarkable young man."

Of his monumental loss, he said: "It's going to always hurt. I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy. It's going to be a long hard trial and tribulation in my heart."