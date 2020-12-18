The victims "leave behind hurting families, friends, and coworkers who loved them soo much," a GoFundMe page reads

Young Calif. Women Killed After Being Rear-Ended at Red Light — and DUI Suspect Is Arrested

The families of two young women are in mourning after an alleged drunk driver rear-ended their vehicle last weekend, causing their deaths.

"These girls had their whole lives ahead of them," the organizer of a GoFundMe page started to help the families of Dane Radford and Emily Hale, both 21, writes.

Radford and Hale were in their Honda Fit with a third friend and were sitting at a red light when 33-year-old Jesus Rios allegedly drove his BMW into them, according to a Hemet police news release.

Rios was uninjured. He allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot but a witnesses prevented his escape. He has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and two counts of vehicular homicide and attempted hit and run.

"No parent ever wants to get that phone call or notification that their child was in a terrible accident," the GoFundMe page states."Because of selfish choices one person made, the lives of 2 beautiful young ladies were taken too soon and 1 survivor now has a long healing road ahead of her both physically, mentally, and emotionally."

The GoFundMe page organizer is the mother of the third woman in the car with the victims. She writes the Radford and Hale "leave behind hurting families, friends, and coworkers who loved them soo much. We will miss their laughs, their silly dances and their loving personalities."

Radford died at the scene while Hale was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the county coroner, KTLA reports. Authorities have not revealed which one of the victims was driving.