California Woman Who Live-Streamed Car Crash That Killed Sister Is Arrested Again

A California woman who drove drunk while live-streaming a car crash that ended up killing her younger sister was arrested again early Thursday after allegedly leading police on a chase.

Police say officers spotted Obdulia Sanchez, 20, driving with an expired registration tag around 1:30 a.m. and attempted to pull her over.

“When they turned on the lights and sirens to pull her over she kept driving,” Stockton Police Department officer Joe Silva tells PEOPLE. “She drove through stop signs and a red traffic signal light.”

Silva says Sanchez, who was driving on a revoked license, lost control of the Buick LaCrosse about a mile and a half away as she attempted to turn onto Interstate 5. “She wasn’t able to turn properly and she crashed into the embankment on the side of the freeway,” he says.

A male passenger fled the scene, he says.

Police recovered a loaded unregistered .45 caliber pistol from the glove compartment.

“We need to figure out whose gun is inside the car and why he ran,” Silva says. “We don’t know what her or her passenger were doing and we don’t know what their intentions were, especially with a loaded firearm in the car.”

Silva says the department plans to test the firearm to see if it has been used in any shootings in the Stockton area.

Sanchez is facing numerous charges including evading police, violating her parole and possible weapons and traffic-related charges.

In Feb. 2018, Sanchez was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment for the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline Sanchez and injured 15-year-old Manuela Seja in July 2017, according to The Merced Sun Star.

“I feel like such an idiot. Why did God choose me to be the older sister? I can’t even do my job right,” Obdulia said in an emotional statement in Merced County Superior Court.

“I had so much potential, but I threw it all away because I wanted to look cool and drive carelessly,” she added.

“When I look at my mom’s face, I know she hates me. I would hate myself too. I’m such a disappointment to my parents.”

In the 2017 incident, Sanchez was driving on the highway in Los Banos, California, about an hour northwest of Fresno, when she lost control of the car, and blew through a barbed wire fence into a field and flipped over, ejecting her two passengers, who weren’t wearing seatbelts, authorities said.

Sanchez was streaming live video of herself to social media before the crash and then apparently resumed filming soon after, according to footage that was posted online.

In the footage, Obdulia was shown next to her sister’s bloodied body, yelling into the camera, “I f—— killed my sister, okay. I know I’m going to jail for life, alright? I understand that. This is the last thing I wanted to happen.”

Seja, the other passenger, suffered trauma to her leg in the wreck.

A California Highway Patrol report obtained by PEOPLE at the time stated that “alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.”

Sanchez was released from prison on Sept. 21 after serving 26 months. She earned credit for time served while awaiting her sentence and for completing rehabilitative programs in prison.

“It is concerning that she was just released from prison for an incident that involved her sister,” Silva says. “She is currently on parole and obviously hasn’t learned her lesson because she was engaged in some pretty dangerous criminal activity in our city. Anytime you lead an officer on a pursuit with a firearm it turns into high risk for our officers and other people driving on the road.”

Sanchez is being held in county jail with no bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 21. It is unclear if she has retained an attorney.