The letter details left and right turns, and approximate drive times to a location in Pioneer, Calif. where police think Alexis Gabe's body was left

Calif. Woman Vanished in January, Police Just Found Handwritten Letters by Ex on Where Body Might Be

Handwritten letters believed to be authored by a missing California woman's alleged murderer may help lead authorities to the location of her body.

According to KGO-TV, the family of 24-year-old Alexis Gabe were made aware of the letters Thursday, after detectives sent them a copy, detailing driving directions.

Authorities believe the directions — reportedly written by Alexis' ex-boyfriend and alleged killer Marshall Jones, 27 — describe the route to rural Pioneer, Calif., about 70 miles outside of Sacramento, where he may have disposed of her body.

The letter — posted to Alexis' father's Facebook account — details left and right turns and approximate drive times to a location in Pioneer. Police believe the directions end near where her body was deposited.

"Marshall turned off his phone for several hours during the period he drove to Pioneer," Antioch police wrote in a note to the Gabe family, which accompanied the directions allegedly written by Jones. "We believe he drove this route because about half of the way there he got lost and had to turn his phone on to get back on the right route."

Investigators were able to pinpoint Jones' location when he turned his phone back on.

"As soon as police saw that — they left and went straight to Pioneer," Alexis' father Gwyn Gabe told KGO.

Since Alexis' January disappearance, investigators and volunteers have combed through approximately 200 acres of land in Pioneer. Eight million gallons of water in a nearby pond were also drained, Gwyn told the station.

"Unfortunately, they found nothing," he said.

Jones was killed in June, during a confrontation with authorities in Seattle, Wash., during which he allegedly charged at them with a knife.

According to the note to the Gabes, following his death, police revealed that a friend of Jones' came forward, admitting the pair had talked about killing Alexis.

"The friend and Marshall decided the best place to dispose of a body would be by placing it in a septic tank or burying the body in a forest area," the note reads. "I want to make it clear that this friend had never met Alexis and the friend thought Marshall was joking about wanting to kill Alexis."

Police added that they do not know why Jones allegedly chose the location of Pioneer, as he had no ties to the area.

Gwyn says he's skeptical that that's where she'll be found.

"I don't think Alexis is there... my wife strongly believes she's still out there — that she's still alive," he said, per the outlet.

"Until we find a body, we're just going to keep believing that she's still alive," said Gwyn.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case can report tips at (925) 625-7009.