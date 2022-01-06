Christina Raymond, 35, was stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon while delivering food for DoorDash

Shortly Before Calif. Woman Was Allegedly Killed by Ex, She Told Boyfriend She Was Being Followed

A California woman is dead and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested after her body was found in the backseat of her own car.

Christina Raymond, 35, was delivering food for DoorDash on Sunday afternoon in Milpitas, Calif. While talking on the phone with her boyfriend, Lennart Persson, she allegedly noticed someone following her, according to KTVU-TV.

According to Persson, Raymond quickly identified the person following her. "She's like, 'Oh my God, babe. That's Anthony," Persson told the station.

Authorities say that Raymond was referring to her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Anthony Jon Juco, who is a registered sex offender in the state of California.

According to SFist.com and East Bay Times, Raymond tried to drive to the police station, but pulled up on the wrong side of the building. Police allege that Juco caught up to her, got into her car and stabbed her.

A statement from Milpitas Police says that shortly after, the department received a call from a concerned party requesting a welfare check on Raymond, who should have made it to the police station by that point. Officers arrived to the area and allegedly saw Juco pulling out of a parking lot in Raymond's vehicle; a high-speed chase ensued.

The chase ended in a crash, and when police got to the vehicle, they say they found Raymond's body in the backseat.

Anthony Jon Juco Anthony Jon Juco | Credit: Milpitas Police Department

Persson tells KTVU that Raymond had been receiving threatening emails from Juco. "It was just getting worse and worse the prior month," Persson claimed. "He just kept saying some really nasty things about when he sees her it's going to be a problem, 'I'm going to kill you and your family.'"

According to the East Bay Times, Juco was hospitalized for self-inflicted stab wounds after his arrest.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed a felony murder charge against Juco. He was also charged with one felony count of stalking.