Samantha Mena was killed while chasing the alleged robbers as they fled

Calif. Woman Was Run Over and Killed by Car While Chasing Men Who'd Allegedly Robbed Boyfriend

Authorities in California are asking for the public's help in identifying three men who allegedly killed a woman in a hit and run.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, investigators are searching for three men who are wanted for attempted robbery and murder in connection with the death of Samantha Mena.

The men were allegedly attempting to rob Mena's boyfriend at gunpoint outside her Lancaster apartment, the Los Angeles Times reports. When she heard what was going on, Mena ran outside to try and stop them.

On a GoFundMe page, her family wrote that the men had allegedly badly beaten her boyfriend.

As Mena chased the men in their car, they ran her over, killing her.

Los Angeles police are looking for the three suspects, whose names have not been released

Now, as the search for the suspects continue, Mena's family are mourning their loved one.

"She was a beautiful beloved daughter, sister, and a great friend to many," her family wrote on the GoFundMe. "Samantha was an amazing sister to brothers, Matthew and Carlos Mena. We know Samantha has had a positive impact on many people throughout her life."