Calif. Grandmother Killed in Car When Brick Smashes Through Window, and Cops Think Someone Threw It

Authorities in California have turned to the public for leads about the death of a 63-year-old woman who was killed by a large brick that crashed through the windshield of her grandson’s car as the vehicle approached a highway overpass.

The California Highway Patrol need tips about the killing of Antioch resident Margarita Erostico Ruiz, which happened at around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in Concord along Highway 242, where it intersects with Route 4.

Investigators think the brick was thrown off the overpass, and ask that anyone who may have been on the freeway at that time and saw anything suspicious contact the California Highway Patrol at (925) 646-4980.

According to a statement from police, officers dispatched to the scene of a single car accident discovered a hole in the windshield. Erostico Ruiz was dead in the front passenger seat.

“Life saving procedures were attempted but unsuccessful and tragically the female passenger was declared deceased at the scene,” reads the statement.

The vehicle was being driven by the victim’s 20-year-old grandson. Police said the woman’s granddaughters, ages 11 and 13, were in the backseat.

None of the grandchildren were physically harmed in the incident.

“It was determined that a heavy object” — a brick – “came crashing through the right side of the front windshield of the vehicle and struck the 63-year-old female passenger seated in the right front seat,” according to the statement. “The male driver realized the woman was injured and pulled off the freeway and called 911.”

“At this point, it is unknown where the brick came from” and “how it ended up in the Volkswagen,” the statement explains. “The cause of this incident is still under investigation.’