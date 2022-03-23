Leticia Smith, 40, was found in Mexico with her two daughters, several years after the death of her husband

California Woman Arrested in Connection with Her Husband's 2015 Death After Fleeing to Mexico

A California woman has been arrested in connection with the 2015 killing of her husband after she was found in Mexico, authorities announced Monday.

Police say 40-year-old Leticia Smith, from Victorville, fled the country after the death of her husband Antoine Smith in May 2015.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following a lengthy investigation, Leticia was taken into custody in Mexico on March 4 and transported back to the United States as a suspect in Antoine's death, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation began on May 10, 2015 when police say several people called the Sheriff's Department to report that Antoine had not been heard from in several days.

"Friends and co-workers became increasingly concerned after they received text messages from Antoine's cell phone number, which were not consistent with Antione's messaging style," the press release stated.

​​Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Two days later, during a welfare check, police said Antoine was "found inside the residence, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds." Leticia and Antoine lived together with their daughters, ages 8 and 4, in their Victorville home at the 13000 block of Brynwood Street, according to the release.

Investigators reported that evidence was found revealing Leticia fled with their two children to Mexico, where she has dual citizenship. The case was reportedly picked back up by the Sheriff's Cold Case Homicide Team in December 2021 where cold case investigators, with the help of Mexican authorities, found Leticia's location in Rosarita, Mexico.

She was arrested there without incident by investigators with the assistance of the Department of Justice. "The children were found to be safe," police said.

Leticia is scheduled to make an appearance in court on April 4. She is being held at San Bernardino County's West Valley Detention Center with bail set at $2 million, authorities said.