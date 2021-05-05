Julie Walrand has been charged with battery, false imprisonment and hate crimes

Calif. Woman Charged with Hate Crime After Calling 911 on Black Man, Allegedly Using Racial Slur

A California woman faces multiple charges after a confrontation with a Black delivery driver in which she allegedly used a racial slur.

PEOPLE confirms that Julie Walrand of Berkeley was arrested on April 18 after the altercation.

Walrand, 35, has been charged with battery, false imprisonment and hate crimes including using offensive words and willfully threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics, reports San Francisco Gate.

The Berkeley Police Department says in a statement that the altercation began when Walrand believed that the driver was speeding through her neighborhood.

According to KRON-TV, the alleged victim, Kendall McIntosh, says that Walrand jumped into his vehicle and tried to take control of his steering wheel.

"She instantly just started cursing me out like, first sentence I'm getting cursed at," McIntosh told the station. "Very derogatory language, you know I was getting constant F bombs thrown at me. I was getting just racially profiled from the jump."

McIntosh alleges that Walrand and her boyfriend began shouting the N-word and other obscenities at him as he drove away. They allegedly trailed him in their own vehicle, and then called 911.

Neighbors filmed the altercation.

After police arrived on the scene, the woman allegedly told them that McIntosh had been driving too fast in her neighborhood. According to the statement from the Berkeley police, Walrand "used force to prevent the package delivery person from leaving and used hateful language disparaging of people of color."