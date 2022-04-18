Calif. Woman Allegedly Rented Airbnb in Michigan, Flew to Sexually Abuse 15-Year-Old Boy 

Stephanie Sin, 32, was arrested after sending Uber drivers to pick up the boy, who then told his parents about their online correspondence, say police

A 32-year-old California woman flew to Michigan for an alleged sexual tryst with a 15-year-old boy, who became spooked and told his parents after she sent Uber drivers to his home to pick him up and deliver him to her Airbnb, police claim.

The woman, Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, is now in jail in Oakland County with a $100,000 cash bond, charged with child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, PEOPLE confirms through online court records.

She has not yet entered a plea, and an attorney who might speak on her behalf was not named.

Sin and the boy, who was not publicly identified, began communicating about a year ago over an unnamed app, Novi police Lt. Jason Meier told FOX2 Detroit.

"They began talking casually," he said, "and then it advances to more sexually explicit talk."

In a separate interview with WDIV, Meier said: "He was aware that she was an adult and she was aware that he was a 15-year-old boy."

Sin allegedly rented an Airbnb in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak for a month and arrived from California. Then the Uber vehicles started showing up at the boy's home.

"I think it became real to him at that point," Meier said, reports WDIV.

"It was fun and exciting to talk to somebody online but the minute they start to show up at your doorstep it becomes a whole different ballgame, and I think that — and rightly so — scared him enough to tell his parents," he said.

The parents called police, who were on hand at the boy's residence in Novi when "two Ubers showed up at the house — two different Ubers that she had sent to pick him up," Meier said.

"Had he gotten into that Uber, who knows what could have happened," he said.

Officers arrested Sin at the Airbnb residence. She was booked into the Oakland County jail on April 11.

"She was a little surprised," Meier told FOX2 Detroit, "but at the same time, she knew what she was doing."

He said the case is a reminder that parents should monitor their kids' online activity, and for minors to be careful about the information they share — such as their home address.

"I give him all the credit in the world for telling somebody," Meier said, "'cause he took a predator off the street."

Sin is due in court on Wednesday.