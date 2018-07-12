California Woman Arrested After Allegedly Beating Man, 92, and Telling Him 'Go Back to Mexico'

California authorities have arrested a 30-year-old woman who allegedly beat a 92-year-old grandfather from Mexico with a brick while demanding he “go back” to his country, PEOPLE confirms.

Laquisha Jones, 30, is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking Rodolfo Rodriguez, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 4, Jones allegedly used a brick to beat Rodriguez, who is recovering from two broken ribs, a broken cheekbone and bruising across much of his body, the statement says.

Jones is being held on $200,000 bail and has not entered a plea to the charge.

Attempts to reach her lawyer were unsuccessful Thursday.

The brick used in the assault has not been recovered.

A motive for the assault is unknown at this time, the statement says.

However, a relative told local media that Rodriguez was visiting Los Angeles from Mexico when he accidentally bumped into Jones’ child while walking down a street.

“And when he turned his back they just tossed him on the floor and she started hitting him, and then she grabbed a brick and started hitting him with the brick, and then out of nowhere he saw three to four other guys just come rushing and just start stomping on him,” Rodriguez’s grandson, Erik Mendoza, alleged to local station FOX 11.

Another witness, Misbel Borjas, told CNN she saw the woman and a group of men allegedly hitting Rodriguez repeatedly.

“I heard her saying ‘Go back to your country, go back to Mexico,’” she said. “When I tried to videotape her with my cell phone, she threw that same concrete block, tried to hit my car.”

Police do not expect to file additional charges in the case, according to the statement.

Rodriguez has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries, according to the statement.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover his medical expenses.