California Woman, 29, Went Missing in Mexico After Last Seen Walking Her Dog

The friends and family of Monica De Leon are searching for her after she vanished during a trip to Mexico.

A Facebook page titled "Help Us Find Monica De Leon" was started earlier this month in an effort to find the 29-year-old.

According to the social media profile, De Leon was heading to a Fit4Life gym in the Guadalupe Fraction when she was allegedly "forced into a van" between 5 and 6 p.m. local time on Nov. 29.

Another post added that De Leon was "last seen" while walking her dog.

She's a Hispanic woman, between 5'5" and 5'6" with short, black hair and blonde highlights and was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and a white beanie when she disappeared.

Her loved ones are urging others to contact the U.S. Citizens Missing Abroad department and to call California Senator Alex Padilla as well as Congresswoman Jackie Speier.

Speier told SFGate in a statement, "I am actively engaged in the case and in daily contact with the family and various federal agencies. It is imperative that we do everything possible to find Monica."

A spokesman for the State Department told Fox News Digital, "The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State."

The State Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

De Leon's brother, Gustavo De Leon, also shared a post on the page, thanking those who have searched for their efforts and support.

"You have been as subtle as a sledge hammer but I think that's what we needed to get people stateside more involved," he wrote, in part. "My family cannot thank you all enough. I ask that you continue to do what you've been doing until we get Monica back home."