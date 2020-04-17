California Twin Sisters Were Killed in Shooting, and Mom's Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Image zoom GoFundMe

California authorities are holding a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges following a shooting Wednesday afternoon that killed 15-year-old twin sisters Caira and Leah Christopher.

The alleged gunman is the teens’ mother’s ex-boyfriend, Dwayne Edward Groves Jr.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A statement from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirms that deputies were summoned to a home in Lemon Grove “after receiving a radio call about a shooting” in which several people “had been shot and a suspect was seen running from the area.”

Officers arrived at the home to find the bodies of Caira and Leah, as well as their 23-year-old brother with gunshot wounds.

The victims’ mother was not injured during Wednesday’s shooting.

According to the statement, it did not take long for deputies — assisted by the sheriff’s helicopter — to track Groves, who was allegedly hiding in the backyard of a nearby home.

The sisters were student-athletes who played basketball at Helix Charter High School in La Mesa, where they were sophomores.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the costs of the girls’ funerals.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The San Diego Union-Tribune spoke to Mariah Drayton, the godsister of Caira and Leah.

“The twins were so loved, always smiling and always happy,” Drayton said. “Always got good grades.”

Groves is being held without bond, and has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him. Information about his lawyer was unavailable at press time.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call (858) 285-6330, (858) 565-5200, or (888) 580-8477.