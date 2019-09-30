Image zoom June Love Agosto GoFundMe

Police in California have detained the mother of a 2-year-old girl who recently died after being left in a car — with the heat on, and a blanket covering her — for almost five hours, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities have not released the mother’s name, as formal charges are still pending in the death of June Love Agosto.

The toddler died on Sept. 23 after being found unconscious in a vehicle that was parked in West Carson, California.

She was rushed to a hospital, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The child’s mother allegedly told police that, at around 11 p.m. on September 21, she left June buckled into her car set, with a blanket over her legs, and the heat on, according to a police report. The windows of the car were also rolled up.

The mother allegedly told police she’d been drinking with a friend in a vehicle parked next to hers. She eventually said she fell asleep in the friend’s car, the report alleges.

According to the report, the woman said she woke up nearly five hours later. She opened the car door and noticed vomit on June’s clothing. June also sustained burns to her face, chest and arms.

Police allege that she removed June from the vehicle, placed her on the lawn, and sprayed her with a hose to try to cool her off.

The police report says EMTs noted the toddler’s body temperature at the scene was 107.5 degrees.

FOX 11 spoke to June’s grandmother, Helen Hernandez, who said the girl had recently celebrated her 2nd birthday.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“She’s my only grandchild,” Hernandez said. “June Love was a beautiful baby, she deserved a good life. She deserved to grow up, go to school.”

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to pay for June’s funeral.