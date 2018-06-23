Calif. Toddler Dies After Mom Leaves Him in Car for 10 Hours While She 'Socialized': Police

A 23-year-old California mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her 18-month-old son in a hot car for 10 hours while she “socialized” with friends.

Police say Alexandrea Raven Scott left her son Chergery Teywoh Lew Mays inside of her car around 3 a.m. Wednesday while she visited friends.

“Once there, Scott, who resides in Humboldt County, socialized with people while leaving her child in the back seat of her car which was parked in front of the residence with the windows rolled up,” according to a statement by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office.

“It is believed the child was left unattended in the back seat of the vehicle with the windows rolled up for about 10 hours,” it continued.

Alexandrea Scott

Scott allegedly discovered her son in the back seat at about 1 p.m. and took him to Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits, police stated. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

She was arrested and booked into the Mendocino County Jail for willfully causing or permitting a child to suffer great bodily injury or death.

Scott is currently being held without bail.

On Tuesday, Elizabeth Marie Barhonovich, 28 of Mississippi, was arrested and is being held in jail without bond after allegedly leaving her 10-month-old son in a hot car. The baby, Kash, died on June 14 “after being left in his mother’s vehicle for an unknown length of time while it was parked” outside her home “in the heat.”

Records show temperatures reached 90 degrees on the day Kash died. The heat index was 98 degrees.

The Centers for Disease Control say that it is never safe to leave children unattended in a car in any weather, even with the window cracked open.

To remember that a child is in the car, they recommend keeping a stuffed animal in the child’s car seat on days when they’re not, and moving the stuffed animal to the front passenger seat when the child is there as a reminder. Other suggestions include placing purses or bags in the backseat by the child, or even one shoe so parents are assured to check before leaving the car.