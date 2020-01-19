Calif. Girl, 14, Uses Snapchat to Escape Kidnappers After She Was Sexually Assaulted: Police

A 14-year-old girl in Northern California apparently was able to use her Snapchat app to save herself from a dangerous situation.

On Tuesday morning, the girl — whose name has not been released — met Albert Vasquez, 55, in Capitola, California, when he drugged her and she became “incapacitated,” according to a San Jose Police press release.

Police say Vasquez called his friends Antonio Salvador, 34, and Hediberto Avarenga, 31, for help to load the victim in the vehicle so that Vasquez could sexually assault the minor.

The men drove the victim to the E-Z Motel in San Jose, carried her into a second-floor room where Vasquez sexually assaulted the child for a second time, the release added.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom San Jose Police Department

According to CNN, the victim was able to use the Snapchat app on her phone to warn her friends about her situation. She did not know where she was, the police told the outlet, however her friends were able to quickly locate her using the Snapchat map feature.

KPIX reported that the teenager messaged her friends, “Somebody help me. I’m in a random man’s car … I am not in Santa Cruz. Where am I?”

RELATED: Fla. Girl, 14, Installs Video Camera to Prove Alleged Abuse by Dad, Who Now Faces Charges

The girl’s friends called 911 and at approximately 11:08 a.m., San Jose police officers arrived at the motel to find the victim and Vasquez.

Image zoom Carl Court/Getty

A representative from the San Jose Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Hero Couple Helped Save 11-Year-Old Mass. Girl From Abduction After Spotting Car

Vasquez was taken into custody and later booked at Santa Clara County Jail on charges of kidnapping to commit rape, digital penetration with a child under 14 years with force, false imprisonment, lewd act with a child 14 or 15 years with force and rape by intoxication or controlled substance.

The other men allegedly involved were booked the following day at the same jail on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy.

Anyone with further information on the case is urged to contact Detective Anthony Barajas of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.