Calif. Teen Charged with Murder After Allegedly Selling 12-Year-Old Girl Fentanyl, Leading to Fatal Overdose

The girl who died didn't know the pill she bought contained fentanyl, say authorities

In November 2020, as her friends filmed her, a 12-year-old California girl snorted three-quarters of what she thought was a crushed Percocet pill, passed out and began snoring — a telltale sign of a fentanyl overdose.

The girl died, and now, the 16-year-old drug dealer who allegedly sold her the pill is charged with murder, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After thousands of deaths, everyone should know that fentanyl is a deadly poison," Rosen said in the statement.

The fatal overdose took place on Nov. 14, 2020, when the girl, who was with two other teens, contacted the suspect and bought an "M-30" pill, the DA said in the statement.

"The group videoed her lining up the crushed pill for ingestion," the DA said in the statement. "After snorting the fentanyl, she passed out and began snoring."

The girl was pronounced dead shortly after she was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in San Jose.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After a lengthy investigation, police finally got a break in the case. On Tuesday, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested the 16-year-old suspect, whose name has been withheld because he is a minor.

The alleged dealer seemed to understand how dangerous fentanyl is, the DA pointed out in the statement.

"In the dealer's Google Photos account, there were screenshots of public service warnings over fentanyl overdoses," which were posted before the girl died, Rosen said in the statement.

The Danger of Fake Pills

Fentanyl is "approximately 50 to 100 times more toxic than morphine. Just a few grains can cause a fatal overdose," Rosen said.

Illegal fentanyl is sometimes pressed into pills made to look like other prescription pills — like oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and others.

"In Santa Clara County, fentanyl is especially prevalent in fake generic pills, with such street names as "M-30s," "M-box-30s," "pressed blues," "blues," and "Oxy," Rosen said.

A Grieving Mother

The girl's mother, Maria Guerrero, still cannot believe her daughter is gone.

"She was loved by many people," Guerrero said in an exclusive interview with ABC7 News.

Her daughter, who is named Dalilah, had lots of friends and got good grades, she said.

"Her teachers really loved her," Guerrero told ABC7 News.

After Dalilah snorted the deadly drug, someone took a picture of her laying in the back of a car, Guerrero told ABC7 News.

Someone sent her a message saying they were thinking about "dropping her off" or "even tossing her into a river," she told ABC7 News.

Dalilah, according to the DA's office, became the youngest person to fatally overdose in the county in 2020, the DA said in the statement.