Mona Rodriguez, 18, was struck by a bullet in the back of the head on Monday afternoon

Calif. Teen Is Brain Dead After Being Shot by School Safety Officer While Sitting in Car

A California teen was shot in the head by a school safety officer on Monday afternoon, and her family says that she is brain dead and not expected to survive.

Mona Rodriguez, 18, was struck in the back of the head while she was in a car driving away from Milliken High School in Long Beach, Calif. The school safety officer who shot her has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

According to KTLA-TV, police allege that Rodriguez was involved in a fight with a 15 year old girl. She then got into a car with her 16-year-old brother and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury.

Cellphone video appears to show the officer fire two shots at the car as it speeds away from the parking lot, nearly hitting him.

Rodriguez was the only person injured in the shooting. She was rushed to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

According to the Long Beach Post, Rodriguez' family says that she is brain dead and not expected to survive her injuries. The family says that the hospital has told them that they will remove her from life support — a decision they disagree with.

"Honestly I don't feel that that's right because if a government official is the one that shot my sister then the government should not be the one that's deciding whether they should pull the plug or not," her brother, Oscar Rodriguez, told the Post. "It doesn't make sense to me."

The family has retained an attorney who is asking that the Los Angeles County District Attorney and the State Attorney General criminally prosecute the officer who opened fire.

"The priority right now is to have him arrested," attorney Luis Carillo told the Post. "We have a murderer on the streets and he has no business having a gun and a badge."