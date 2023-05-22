Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'

Tracy Vanderhulst is charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor

By
Published on May 22, 2023 01:44 PM
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Tracy Vanderhulst. Photo: San Bernardino County Sheriff

A once-celebrated California high school teacher was arrested after she was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student — and authorities believe other juveniles may have been victimized.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Tracy Vanderhulst has been charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. The Yucaipa High School teacher was arrested Thursday and held on $30,000 bail.

It's unclear if she entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to a news release, authorities believe "there may be additional victims" and are asking them to come forward.

Vanderhulst, a 38-year-old math teacher, was named the school's "Teacher of the Year" in 2017, per KTLA-TV.

A deleted tweet announcing the award said she "offers up a rigorous mathematics curriculum and deep caring for her students," the Los Angeles Times reports.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Rachel Young at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or at www.wetip.com.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Erick Joseph Kristianson Mugshot
'Hiding in Plain Sight': Calif. Cheer Coach Allegedly Exposed Himself on FaceTime, Sexually Abused Young Girls
Andrea Serrano
Colo. Woman Who Gave Birth to 13-Year-Old Boy's Baby After Sexually Abusing Him Gets 90 Days in Jail
Fla. Teacher Arrested - Sarasota Police officers have arrested Michele Little, 29, of Sarasota
Fla. Teacher Allegedly Kissed Underage Student in Classroom, Made Sexual Comments to Him for Weeks
Gracie Sasso-Cleveland
Ill. Girl, 15, Found Dead in Dumpster — and Sex Offender in Alleged 'Relationship' with Her Is Charged
Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo, Tiffany Dore Guess; Holly Guess McFadden; Brittany Brewer; Ivy Webster
Rapist Blamed Alleged Sex Crime Victim Before Slumber Party Massacre that Killed 6: 'This Is All on You'
Plainview Elementary School in Plainview, Texas
Texas Parents Protest After 1st Graders Allegedly Forced Girl, 6, to Perform Sex Act, Recorded it on iPad
Jacqueline Ma
Married 'Teacher of the Year' Had Photo in Wallet of Student, 13, Who She's Accused of Sexually Abusing: D.A.
Hannah Marth
Pa. Track Coach Allegedly Texted Student at 2 a.m. for Sex, Abused Him for More than a Year
Shannon Marie O’Connor
Mom Accused of Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Sex Parties for Teens 'Tore My Life Apart,' Alleged Victim Says
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore's Cathedral of Mary Our Queen is seen June 23, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore's Catholic Church Accused of Covering Up Sexual Abuse of More Than 600 Kids Over 60 Years
https://www.cspnews.org/post/new-fairfield-woman-accused-of-sexual-assault Caption: Andie Rosafort Credit: Connecticut State Police
Lunch Aide Allegedly Texted Boy, 'Want to See Something?,' Then Sent Nude Photos, Sexually Assaulted Him
Davis Hodge Jr., 30, of Homestead, faces multiple counts of engaging in a sex act with a minor over the age of 12.
Fla. Elementary School Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Girl, 13, in Classroom, Calling Her 'Girlfriend'
Yuniesky Ramirez-Martinez
'Extremely Dangerous' Fla. Coach Allegedly Filmed Sex Acts Between 2 Teens, Told Girl He Likes Minors
r.kelly
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison in Child Sex Abuse Case
Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey
N.C. Teacher Accused of Sex Abuse Was on House Arrest. Then She Allegedly Met with Same Student
Ana Leigh D’Ettorre
Kentucky Student Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Student and Later Sending Nude Photos