Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'

A once-celebrated California high school teacher was arrested after she was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student — and authorities believe other juveniles may have been victimized.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Tracy Vanderhulst has been charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. The Yucaipa High School teacher was arrested Thursday and held on $30,000 bail.

It's unclear if she entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

According to a news release, authorities believe "there may be additional victims" and are asking them to come forward.

Vanderhulst, a 38-year-old math teacher, was named the school's "Teacher of the Year" in 2017, per KTLA-TV.

A deleted tweet announcing the award said she "offers up a rigorous mathematics curriculum and deep caring for her students," the Los Angeles Times reports.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Rachel Young at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or at www.wetip.com.

The investigation remains ongoing.

