Calif. Middle School Teacher Is Fatally Shot While Sitting in Truck With Son, 5, and Boyfriend

A 24-year-old California teacher was fatally shot early Saturday while sitting in a pick-up truck with her young son and her boyfriend, and police are still searching for her killer.

On Friday night, Nancy Magaña of San Bernardino went to dinner at Dave & Buster’s with her boyfriend and 5-year-old son before driving to Delmann Heights Park.

While the three were sitting in the truck, someone came up to the vehicle and shot Magaña, who was in the driver’s seat, say police, local station KTLA reports.

Officers who responded to the shooting at 30th and Flores streets were unable to locate the suspect.

Magaña’s boyfriend, whom police did not name, and her son, were apparently uninjured. She was rushed to a local hospital where she later died, say police.

Her friends and family are devastated by the loss.

“She gave everything she had to her son, and for this senseless act to take her away is heartbreaking,” Maria Magaña told KTLA.

Maria Magaña doesn’t think her sister was intentionally targeted, she told the San Bernardino Sun.

“Somebody walked up to her car and shot her for no reason,” she told the Sun.

“That’s what makes it hard — there’s no reason.”

“Why her?” Maria Magaña said to local station KABC.

Magaña was honored at a vigil Sunday night.

“We just appreciate the whole community being here for my cousin,” another relative, Felipe Magaña, told KABC. “We’re just devastated. This shouldn’t happen.”

Now Magaña’s son has to grow up without his mom.

“She was her son’s superhero,” Maria Magaña’s told the Sun. “He thought that nothing could ever hurt her. To him, she was the fastest and strongest, and everyone else came second. He always said my mom is the number one love of his life. “

The young mom had started a new job as a 7th grade math teacher and volleyball coach at Del Vallejo Middle School just two weeks before she was killed, leaving her new colleagues and students stunned, local outlet KABC reports.

Principal Toni Woods teared up recalling the young teacher.

“She was so excited” about teaching at the school, Woods told KTLA. “She was here a couple weeks before school even started to set up her classroom… I told her, ‘You don’t need to spend your own money.’ But she did. She got things ready.”

“She had such a bright future ahead of her,” Woods said. “It just breaks all of our hearts.”

Interim vice principal Hershey McChesney told KTLA, “It’s just a huge loss for their family and this district and the city.”

Authorities have very little descriptive information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Bernardino detectives at (909) 384 -5655 or (909) 384-5613.

The San Bernardino Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.