Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, is accused of killing his two toddlers on Monday

QAnon Conspiracy Allegedly Led Calif. Surfer to Believe His Kids Had 'Serpent DNA,' Kill Them with Spear Gun

A California father allegedly confessed to killing his two children with a spearfishing gun, telling authorities that he was motivated by the conspiracy theories of QAnon -- and claiming that he was trying to "save the world."

Matthew Taylor Coleman, a well-known surfing instructor in Santa Barbara, was arrested after he allegedly drove his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter into Mexico over the weekend and killed them on Monday.

PEOPLE has obtained a criminal complaint that was filed in the U.S. District Court on Wednesday. In the 10-page complaint, FBI special agent Jennifer Bannon wrote that Coleman claimed to be "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C., possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children."

"M. Coleman stated that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them," Bannon wrote.

In the documents, Bannon says that Coleman detailed how he killed his daughter first by shooting a spear gun in her heart. Then he allegedly killed his son, but he did not die right away, so he had to be shot several times. Coleman claimed that he hurt his hand in the process.

While a bloody wooden stake was found near the bodies, authorities now believe that the spear gun was the murder weapon.

Mathew Taylor Coleman Credit: Instagram

"M. Coleman stated that he knew it was wrong," Bannon wrote, "but it was the only course of action that would save the world."

Police say that Coleman had traveled with the children to Mexico and checked into a hotel room on Saturday. The children's mother reported her husband and the kids missing the following day.

Investigators believe that Coleman took the children to a ranch in Mexico early Monday morning, killed them, and returned to his hotel a few hours later.

After making the grisly discovery, agents with Baja California's State Security and Investigation Guard contacted U.S. authorities, saying that the suspect would likely be heading back to the United States. American border officers stopped him as he approached the San Ysidro Port of Entry. He was arrested at the scene.

Coleman, 40, was charged on Wednesday with foreign murder of U.S. nationals. He remains in federal custody without bond. He is currently being represented by a public defender, who did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.