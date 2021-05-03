Philip and Precious Nievas were returning home from work at the time of the crash, according to a GoFundMe page set up in their honor

California Siblings Killed in Crash by Driver Who Was Allegedly Fleeing Police: 'Broke Our Hearts'

A brother and sister who were on their way home from work were killed when a man allegedly fleeing police for a traffic violation slammed into them, say authorities.

Philip Nievas, 21, and his sister, Precious Nievas, 25, were turning left onto Mitty Way in West San Jose just before 10 p.m. on April 26 when they were broadsided by a 2017 Honda Accord allegedly driven by a man who was fleeing police, according to an advisory from the San Jose Police Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The driver allegedly blew through a red light on Lawrenceville Expressway and slammed into the Toyota Camry Philip was driving, which was pushed about 250 feet before crashing into a sound wall, according to police.

Philip Nievas and his sister were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Accord, who police did not initially identify, and his passenger, who is 17, were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for injuries they sustained in the crash.

The driver and his passenger were arrested on charges of evading an officer, gross vehicular manslaughter and various firearms and narcotics offenses, say police in the advisory.

"At the time of this release the suspects are still in the hospital receiving treatment for their injuries," the advisory said. "Once released they will be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and Juvenile Hall for respective charges."

The Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, the San Jose Police Department and the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment or any update on the charges.

The driver and his passenger have not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether either has retained an attorney to comment on the allegations.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As police continue to investigate, family and friends are grieving the loss of the sister and brother who cared for their younger siblings after their mother died.

In a GoFundMe set up to help their family defray funeral expenses, Michelle Sy wrote that the brother and sister were heading home after work when their car was struck.

"It broke our hearts to learn that neither of them survived the accident," she wrote. "They were both extremely young with many dreams. Many describe Precious and Philip to be very kind and down to earth.

"Precious was very caring for her little siblings and was like a mother figure to them after they lost their mom at a young age.

"Precious has a sweet smile that many people will not forget."