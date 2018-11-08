Another dozen lives were lost on Wednesday night to gun violence when a Marine Corps veteran entered a busy California bar and opened fire. Those slain in the mass shooting include a college freshman, a seasoned law enforcement officer, a recent college graduate and an aspiring Army recruit whom his father called his “best friend.”

The victims’ names were confirmed by a combination of family members, university officials and colleagues.

Approximately a dozen others were wounded in the attack, inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks during its weekly “College Country Night.” Shots were first reported at about 11:20 p.m., according to police. The gunman was later found dead in the bar of an apparent suicide.

This post will be updated as more is known about the deceased victims, who are:

Cody Coffman, 22

According to his heartbroken father, Jason Coffman, Cody Coffman was a young man figuring out his own path in life. “He was in a limbo stage,” says Jason, 40, of his son. “He was going to have fun, doing his partying thing and getting it out of his system.”

Jason tells PEOPLE Cody “wanted to go into the Army” and had been “talking to recruiters and getting ready to go.”

Jason says he heard Cody, who had been working for a moving company, died shielding others when the gunman entered.

“That’s my boy,” Cody’s dad says.

“He’s a hero now — that’s how I view him: as a hero,” he says.

Sgt. Ron Helus, 54

One of the first responders at the scene Wednesday night, Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus was a 29-year law enforcement veteran who was getting ready to retire.

He was on the phone with his wife when he received word of the shooting, authorities have said. Police are hailing him a “hero” for his selfless actions.

Authorities said he was shot multiple times as he entered the bar and later died at the hospital. He leaves behind a wife and an adult son.

“He went into save lives, to save other people,” Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters. “He was totally committed, he gave his all, and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero.”

Alaina Housley. Inset: Tamera Mowery-Housley and Adam Housley Adam Housley/Instagram

Alaina Housley, 18

Alaina Housley, a freshman at Pepperdine University, was with friends at the bar when the gunman, dressed all in black, started firing. Housley is the niece of actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner,” the statement adds. “We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Justin Meek, 23

A statement from the California Lutheran University confirms Meek, who graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, was “one of the precious lives cut short in this tragedy.”

Meek “heroically saved lives” in the shooting, according to university officials.

“We will pray, begin to comfort one another in our grief, and hold the families, friends and loved ones of the victims in our hearts,” their statement concludes. “Cal Lutheran wraps its arms around the Meek family and other families, and around every member of this community of caring.”

