Miguel Peñaloza, 36, tried to stop the two suspects from shoplifting two cases of beer

'Murdered While Doing His Job': Calif. Rite Aid Employee Fatally Shot After Confronting Shoplifters

A California man was murdered while working at a Rite Aid and police are still searching for his killers.

On July 15, Miguel Peñaloza, 36, was working at the Glassell Park Rite Aid in Los Angeles when two men walked in and grabbed two cases of beer. When they tried to leave without paying, Peñaloza confronted them, according to the L.A. Police Department.

After a short struggle, one of the suspects shot and killed Peñaloza.

"This senseless tragedy has forever changed the lives of so many who knew him and loved him," a GoFundMe page states.

According to friends, Peñaloza did not feel safe at the store and had given his notice that he was quitting, CBSLA reports.

The LAPD is now asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

"While the police still search for his killers, his family and friends search for meaning and hope," the GoFundMe states. "Miguel's beautiful spirit touched the hearts of everyone who knew him and his death has left so many heartbroken and in disbelief. He is mourned by his whole community.

"To everyone who knew him, Miguel was a true friend. Kindhearted, honest, free spirited, loyal, and loving. He would do anything for his family. Miguel worked so hard to support the people he loved the most in this world."