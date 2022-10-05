California Police Share Video of 'Person of Interest' in Connection With 6 Murders: WATCH

"We could have a potential serial killer," Chief Stanley McFadden from the Stockton Police Department in California told reporters about the six murders dating back to April 2021

Published on October 5, 2022
Today Chief McFadden released a video of the "Person of Interest"

The Stockton Police Department in California has released footage of a suspected 'Person of Interest" they believe is involved in the deaths of six people.

"Today Chief (Stanley) McFadden released a video of the 'Person of Interest,'" Stockton police said Tuesday while urging those with relevant information to call their landline.

"We do believe we could have a potential serial killer," McFadden added in a press conference, per CBS News. "That's how we're going to treat it as such."

McFadden also revealed they "don't know what the motive is" behind the killings, reported the Associated Press. "What we do believe is that it's mission-oriented, this person's on a mission," he added.

The first killing is the death of 39-year-old Juan Vasquez Serrano on April 10, 2021. Serrano was shot multiple times, according to the Alameda County coroner's bureau, AP reported.

A few days later, a woman encountered the alleged killer who held a gun toward her, police reported. After firing multiple shots, the woman advanced on the attacker and he stopped shooting.

Thankfully, the 46-year-old woman was only injured and described the attacker as wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored pants and an all-black COVID face mask. She also revealed the suspect was between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall.

Since July, the same killer has been implicated in the shooting deaths of five men in Stockton. Four of the victims were walking alone while the fifth was in a parked car when the incident took place. None of the victims appeared to have known one another, Stockton Police officer Joseph Silva said, reported CBS News.

Serial killer on loose in Northern California
Photo of suspected serial killer in Northern California. Stockton Police Department

"I have absolutely no answer as to why that pistol went dormant for over 400 days," McFadden added about the year-long gap between the killings, while seemingly linking all the crimes to the same weapon.

There is a $125,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

In addition, officer Silva also expressed not knowing if there is one suspect or multiple figures involved.

"To be honest, we just don't know," he said. "This person or people who are out doing this, they are definitely very bold and brazen."

The most recent victims were identified by the San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner. The victims were Paul Yaw, 35; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21; Juan Cruz, 52 and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54. The five victims were killed between July 8 and Sept. 27, The Guardian reported.

The Stockton Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further information.

