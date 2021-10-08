Long Beach Unified School District Safety Officer Eddie F. Gonzalez has been fired from his job

Calif. Police Open Murder Investigation After Teen Shot by School Safety Officer Is Taken off Life Support

The death of a California teen who was shot in the head by a school safety officer is now being handled as a homicide, PEOPLE confirms.

The Long Beach Police Department announced the development Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez, 18, was taken off of life support on Tuesday, just over a week after she was shot in the back of the head while leaving Millikan High School in Long Beach, Calif.

Initially, the school safety officer who shot Rodriguez on Sept. 27 — since identified as Long Beach Unified School District Safety Officer Eddie F. Gonzalez — was placed on administrative leave.

Gonzalez was fired Wednesday as the result of a vote held during a closed school board meeting, the Los Angeles Times, Mercury News and San Bernardino Sun report.

Now, Gonzalez is facing possible criminal prosecution.

A police statement alleges "the school safety officer was driving when he observed a physical altercation between" Rodriguez "and a 15-year-old female juvenile victim occurring in the street."

It continues: "Investigators have determined a 20-year-old male adult and a 16-year-old male juvenile were also involved; however, their participation level remains under investigation. When the male adult, the male juvenile, and Rodriguez attempted to flee in a 4-door gray sedan, the school safety officer approached the vehicle to prevent them from fleeing and discharged his firearm."

Rodriguez, a young mother with an infant, was in the front passenger seat of the car when the shooting occurred.

"At the time of the incident, the school security officer was employed by the Long Beach Unified School District and was not employed nor affiliated with the Long Beach Police Department nor the City of Long Beach," the statement notes.

The shooting left Rodriguez brain dead. Her family said five lives were saved because Rodriguez was an organ donor.

No charges had been filed in this case as of Friday morning.

In a statement, Long Beach Unified School District Superintendent Jill Baker said the decision to terminate Gonzalez was "frankly the right thing to do," as he apparently violated district policies.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Baker's statement expresses "our deep sadness about this incident," and extends "our sincerest condolences to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible event, especially Manuela Rodriguez's family and friends."

Rodriguez's relatives, who have been calling for Gonzalez's arrest, have not commented yet on the police department's announcement.