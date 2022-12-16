Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death

A California Highway Patrol captain was found dead in Tennessee, just days after a man was arrested in connection to the slaying of her missing, estranged husband, authorities say.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding at her home in Celina, Tenn., Saturday.

Citing the CHP, The Sacramento Bee reports Julie, 49, was a commander at the Yuba-Sutter office in northern California and was on administrative leave at the time of her death.

The TBI says Julie's death does not appear to be a result of foul play. According to The Bee, citing the Clay County Sheriff's Office, she died from a gunshot wound, however it has not been confirmed if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Months prior, on Sept. 26, Michael Harding, Julie's estranged husband, was also found dead, six days after he was reported missing by family.

According to a Kentucky State Police news release, Michael, 53, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His body was discovered at a home in Burkesville, Ky., about 20 miles from Celina.

On Dec. 8, authorities arrested Thomas O'Donnell in connection with Michael's death, according to the release. O'Donnell, 60, was taken into custody at the Sacramento International Airport, the release reads. It was not immediately clear if O'Donnell has been charged with a crime. It is not clear if he has obtained a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Authorities have not discussed a possible connection between O'Donnell and Julie.

He is being held at the Sacramento County jail, where he awaits extradition back to Kentucky.

Citing court documents, KPIX-TV reports Michael and Julie were in the middle of a divorce, and Michael was dating another woman at the time of his death.

Citing a police report, Julie was arrested Dec. 8, the same day as O'Donnell, but in connection to an October trespassing complaint filed by Michael's girlfriend, according to the station.

Julie was released that same day.

Two days later, she was found dead in her yard at her home in Tennessee.

Citing a CHP internal memo, authorities referred to Julie's death as a suicide, according to the outlet.

The TBI continues to investigate.