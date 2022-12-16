Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death

Authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday

By
Published on December 16, 2022 03:31 PM
CHP Capt. Julie Harding
CHP Capt. Julie Harding. Photo: California Highway Patrol/AP/Shutterstock

A California Highway Patrol captain was found dead in Tennessee, just days after a man was arrested in connection to the slaying of her missing, estranged husband, authorities say.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding at her home in Celina, Tenn., Saturday.

Citing the CHP, The Sacramento Bee reports Julie, 49, was a commander at the Yuba-Sutter office in northern California and was on administrative leave at the time of her death.

The TBI says Julie's death does not appear to be a result of foul play. According to The Bee, citing the Clay County Sheriff's Office, she died from a gunshot wound, however it has not been confirmed if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Months prior, on Sept. 26, Michael Harding, Julie's estranged husband, was also found dead, six days after he was reported missing by family.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to a Kentucky State Police news release, Michael, 53, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His body was discovered at a home in Burkesville, Ky., about 20 miles from Celina.

On Dec. 8, authorities arrested Thomas O'Donnell in connection with Michael's death, according to the release. O'Donnell, 60, was taken into custody at the Sacramento International Airport, the release reads. It was not immediately clear if O'Donnell has been charged with a crime. It is not clear if he has obtained a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Authorities have not discussed a possible connection between O'Donnell and Julie.

He is being held at the Sacramento County jail, where he awaits extradition back to Kentucky.

Citing court documents, KPIX-TV reports Michael and Julie were in the middle of a divorce, and Michael was dating another woman at the time of his death.

Citing a police report, Julie was arrested Dec. 8, the same day as O'Donnell, but in connection to an October trespassing complaint filed by Michael's girlfriend, according to the station.

Julie was released that same day.

Two days later, she was found dead in her yard at her home in Tennessee.

Citing a CHP internal memo, authorities referred to Julie's death as a suicide, according to the outlet.

The TBI continues to investigate.

Related Articles
ashley tisdale
Ashley Tisdale Reveals Stunning New Home After Renovation: 'Slowly but Surely Coming Together'
Quinton Simon, Leilani Simon
Quinton Simon's Mother Allegedly Beat Toddler to Death with 'Object' After Using Drugs: Prosecutors
Cloe Fields and her boyfriend, Christian Zelada survived a car crash on Tuesday when their car fell 300 feet into a canyon in California
Couple Rescued from Remote Calif. Canyon After Car Careens Over Cliff: 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'
Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Tom Petty's Malibu Home That Inspired Hit Song for Sale for $10 Million — See Inside!
Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, Amy Brogdon Anderson
Woman Who Killed 2 Miss. Police Officers Was Veterinarian; Cops Talked to Her for 30 Minutes Before Shooting
Christy Rozier
S.C. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Home with 5 Kids, Boyfriend Charged: 'Taken From Us Tragically'
Two Dead In Murder-Suicide On California's U.C. Irvine Campus
Former UC-Irvine Student Killed Mom by Throwing Her Off Campus Building, Then Jumped to His Death
Shanquella Robinson
Shanquella Robinson's Father Says He 'Wants Justice' After American Tourist Is Allegedly Killed by Friend
N'Kya Rebecca Logan
Pregnant Woman Dead After Being Stabbed and Set on Fire Days After Baby Shower, Brother in Custody
barshay wilson
Tenn. College Student Who Vanished the Night Before Graduation Is Found Dead, Car Burned
Annie D. Horne
Va. Woman Disappeared 22 Years Ago. Cops Believe Husband, Who May Have Been a Serial Killer, Is Responsible
two police officers shot and killed in st. louis
Woman Fatally Shoots 2 Mississippi Police Officers Before Turning Gun on Herself
Governor of Oregon Kate Brown speaks during the Opening Ceremony on day one of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Commutes All Death Sentences in State to Life Without Parole
https://wildlife.ca.gov/News/california-department-of-fish-and-wildlife-and-national-park-service-team-up-to-evaluate-p-221
Famous L.A. Mountain Lion P-22 Is Showing Signs of Deteriorating Health Following Capture
Joseph Tyler Warner and Hunter Haze Warner
Mom, Boyfriend Charged After Brothers, Ages 1 and 2, Die Days Apart After They Were Allegedly Shaken
Claremont unified school districtl. Credit Google Maps
Calif. School Official Resigns After Party with Students That Allegedly Included 'Dirty Santa' and 'Open Bar'