Days After Funeral for Infant Mysteriously Found Dead, Police Arrest Woman & Teen in the Slaying

On July 27, police in Corona, California, made a gruesome discovery: The body of a newborn girl was in a cardboard box, her tiny body wrapped up in a floral-patterned T-shirt

For months, police were unable to find anyone who knew the infant. She was called “Baby Jane Doe” and her identity remained unknown, with authorities unable to determine even how she had died.

Last week, about 70 community members — including police and firefighters — gathered to hold a funeral and burial for Baby Jane Doe. According to the Associated Press, the service was led by Jon Castillo, a Corona police chaplain.

Within days, Corona police announced a break in the case of the mysterious baby, arresting Shawna Andritch, 22, and an unidentified 17-year-old male.

“Both are in custody for murder,” police said in a news release on Thursday, “and the case has been referred to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.”

“Following the funeral, Corona Police detectives were contacted by individuals who had information regarding the case,” the release continues. “The information lead to the identification of a male and female who could be involved in the death of baby Jane Doe.”

Detectives interviewed Andritch and the 17-year-old the day after the funeral. Police said they were arrested based on statements they allegedly made during those interviews.

Andritch has been in custody since Friday and is being held in lieu of $1 million bond, PEOPLE confirms. The teen was arrested Wednesday. His name has not been released because he is still a minor.

It is unclear whether one or both of the suspects are related to the infant, whose identity has still not been released.

Court records do not reflect an attorney for Andritch. She has not yet entered a plea.

Authorities have not announced whether they will charge the 17-year-old as an adult.