'The World Lost 2 Beautiful Souls': Calif. Parents of Twin Girls Killed in Crash, Teen Driver Faces Charges

Greg Ammen and Grace Spiridon were killed in the November 4 crash

By Steve Helling
Published on November 17, 2022 02:34 PM

A fiery two-car crash in Northern California has claimed the lives of a couple and orphaned their 7-year-old twins — and now the teenage driver of the other car will face charges.

In a statement, authorities say they arrived at the crash scene on Nov. 4 to find two vehicles with "major damages and one vehicle on fire." Officers used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

According to the Redwood City Police Department, a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Greg Ammen was struck by another vehicle driven by a 17-year-old.

Authorities say that Ammen and his partner, 42-year-old Grace Spiridon, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their 7-year-old twin daughters, Madison and Olivia, were in the backseat of the vehicle. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Greg and Grace Ammen
GoFundMe

The teen driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, where he remains under police guard, the San Francisco Gate reports. Authorities tell the Mercury News that charges are pending against the unidentified teen, but they have not disclosed what the charges might be.

"This remains a very active, ongoing investigation and more information will be released as soon as it is available," Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland said in a statement. "There are no words to express the magnitude of this loss. We are all mourning this tragedy together."

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $518,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe to support Madison and Olivia.

"The world lost two beautiful souls, and leaves two amazing girls without parents. It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we begin to mourn the loss of Grace & Greg Ammen," reads the page. "Grace and Greg were outstanding people and lights of love, support and inspiration to countless friends, family, co-workers and their community. Nothing mattered more to them than Madison and Olivia."

