Calif. Officers Charged in Shooting of Fleeing, Unarmed Man that Left Him Paralyzed: 'Inexcusable'

Two police detectives in California are facing felony charges after a shooting nearly three years ago left an unarmed man paralyzed, authorities announced Wednesday.

Cynthia Lopez, 34, and Salvador Murillo, 41, are accused of firing several rounds at Nicholas Carillo while he was fleeing from the officers who spotted a vehicle they believed to be involved in a robbery committed by a woman at Walmart store on April 30, 2020, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said the Whittier police detectives were in plainclothes when they pulled Carillo's vehicle over in an alley. Carillo, who was unarmed, then allegedly reversed and bumped the front of the cops' vehicle before getting out and fleeing.

"Lopez allegedly fired into the rear windshield while Carrillo was seated in the driver's seat and then fired two more shots at Carrillo, missing him as he ran away," the release states.

The pair then chased Carillo, and as Carillo climbed over a six-foot fence, Murillo allegedly fired more shots, hitting Carillo twice in the back, according to the D.A.'s office.

One shot severed his spine and immediately left him paralyzed from the waist down, authorities said.

According to the D.A.'s office, no weapon was ever found inside the vehicle.

Lopez is charged with two counts of assault under the color of authority, one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle.

It was not immediately clear if either of the suspects had entered pleas or retained attorneys.

Murillo is charged in the same case with two counts each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm causing great bodily injury and assault under the color of authority causing great bodily injury.

The charges come nearly three years after the city agreed to pay Carillo $1 million, according to a report by the Whittier Daily News. Both officers were eventually removed from the force, the D.A.'s office said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"The decision by these two detectives to use deadly force on someone who was unarmed and fleeing is inexcusable," District Attorney George Gascón said in the release.

"Police are afforded great power and with that power comes great responsibility. Human life is precious and you should never use lethal force unless it's necessary in defense of human life. Thankfully, Mr. Carrillo survived but his life is forever changed as a result of the actions of these officers," Gascón added.

The pair's arraignment is scheduled for a later date.