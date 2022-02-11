Kathleen Hydrusko was killed on Feb. 4 as she was returning to her Temecula residence from Hemet Global Medical Center

Calif. Nurse Is Killed in Freak Hit-and-Run Involving Stolen SUV That Detached from Truck Towing It

Authorities in Southern California confirm a 63-year-old nurse, who has been on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 since day one, was recently killed in a freak accident involving a stolen SUV.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified Kathleen Hydrusko as the nurse who was killed on Feb. 4 as she was returning to her Temecula residence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The fatal incident happened just before 8 p.m. along Cactus Valley Road, the coroner's report confirms.

Calls to the California Highway Patrol were not returned by press time.

Hydrusko's mother, Grace, spoke to KNBC, and said her daughter "was always happy, always smiling no matter what."

She added: "She was a joy to be around. She embraced helping others. It was just [a] passion."

Hydrusko, according to the station, began working in the emergency room at Hemet Global Medical Center just two weeks before the pandemic. Her sister, Diane O'Connor, told KNBC that Kathleen often prayed with her COVID patients.

KNBC reports the crash that killed Hydrusko occurred when a stolen Ford Explorer, being towed by a black pick-up truck, detached.

The SUV had been placed on a two-wheel trailer, with the back wheels touching the pavement, according to the Press-Enterprise.

The Explorer rolled directly into the path of Hydrusko's vehicle, reports KNBC.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The driver of the pick-up truck did not stop and left the area.

Hydrusko was pronounced dead at the scene, fewer than 30 minutes after the head-on impact.

Investigators are still working to determine the make and model of the truck.