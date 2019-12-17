Calif. Newlywed Beaten to Death at His Wedding Reception Hours After Saying 'I Do'

Image zoom Joe Melgoza GoFundMe

A California newlywed couple’s happily ever after came to a tragic end over the weekend when the groom was brutally beaten to death just hours after saying “I do.”

Joe Melgoza, 30, who has been described as a “loving” family man was celebrating his new union on Sunday when he was attacked at his wedding reception, which was held in the backyard of a family member in Chino, KTLA reported.

At around 2:20 a.m. police found Melgoza suffering from blunt force trauma to his head, Chino Police Department said in a statement.

Police discovered the mortally injured the groom after responding to reports of a fight breaking out around Oaks Avenue, just a couple of blocks away from Melgoza’s celebration.

Once on the scene where the altercation broke out, police found two victims of battery and were told by witnesses that there was another victim involved in the incident, but “was missing.”

After conducting a brief search, officers found Melgoza. He was then transported to Chino Valley Medical Center where he died.

Following Melgoza’s death, police arrested brothers Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez, 28, and Josue Daniel Castaneda Ramirez, 19, on suspicion of killing Melgoza, according to Chino Police.

It is not immediately clear if Melgoza knew the suspects prior to the attack, according to authorities.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

The Ramirez brothers are being held without bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, KTLA reported.

An attorney for the men was not immediately found by PEOPLE.

A GoFundMe has since been created in hopes of providing funds for Melgoza’s funeral arrangements.

“Joe was a loving son, brother, father, cousin, partner, family member and friend,” the GoFundMe for reads.

“He always had a way to make you smile. He was there for you at any time to give a helping hand. He was taken from us in such a tragic and horrific way.”

Melgoza is not only survived by his new wife, but also his daughter.

“He leaves behind his daughter Lilly who will be in good hands with Joe’s family. We are asking your support in this time for Joe’s services and for his little girl Lilly. Isela, Joe’s mom is devastated, heartbroken and is having a hard time processing it all.”

The page has raised over $3,000 so far.